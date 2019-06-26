The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers and Recap [LIVE UPDATES]

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 6, titled “Household,” airs tonight at 12 p.m. ET on Hulu. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads “June makes an important connection as she attempts to protect Nichole while accompanying the Waterfords to Washington D.C., where a powerful family offers a glimpse of the future of Gilead.” (Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s episode will explore Gilead’s continued efforts to convince the Canadian government that the Waterfords’ kidnapped “daughter” Nicole, and the other babies born in Gilead, belong to Gilead. Viewers will also learn some new, dark information about Nick’s past and get a glimpse of Gilead’s disturbing version of Washington D.C.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode’s premiere. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

We will update this story as soon as the episode airs, so stayed tuned and thanks for reading! The episode airs at 12 p.m. ET on Hulu.

The episode opens with a group of marthas praying in the snow. They’re praying for Nicole’s safe return to the Waterfords, although June is praying for their prayers to not be answered.

The scene cuts over to Joseph telling June to go pack to Fred can “borrow” her and attempt to “force the Canadians to the table” by “repatriating” their daughter. June asks Joseph not to call Nicole their daughter before the scene cuts to June sitting on a train with Aunt Lydia.

An eerie new Washington Monument greets them as they ride into Washington D.C. – the monument has been turned into a giant white cross, looming over the city. June notices a few handmaids riding down an escalator with their mouths covered with a red scarf. Aunt Lydia warns June that they don’t tolerate misbehavior in the capitol, so she needs to be a “good girl” and head to her post.

“Blessed are the silent, for only they will hear the voice of the Lord,” an unnamed aunt tells June as she greets her. The Waterfords meet June, and Fred says “altogether again, isn’t it nice,” while June tries to make small talk with Serena. Rita quietly tells June that she misses her. June whispers that Serena can’t “really want this,” and Rita says it’s the only thing she’s ever wanted … a baby.

They arrive at the house that they are staying at, which is clearly the home of a very powerful commander.

“We have to be judicious about the images we release to the world,” Commander Winslow tells the Waterfords before a huge flock of children rush into the room, children of all ages and races. At least five or six children rush in, which leaves June and Rita speechless and taken off guard.

Rita and June are led to their rooms and Serena begins to unpack in her own. Fred meets her in the room and they discuss how the Canadians might react the following day. Fred gives her back her wedding ring so “everything looks right” for the cameras the next day.

Serena gazes at a picture of Nicole’s baby footprints, and June has a run-in with the silent handmaid of the house. She tries to have a conversation with Ofgeorge who turns around and shows June the most disturbing footage of the season to date – her mouth is sewed shut.

The following day, Fred has all of the handmaids line up and pray while he sets June and Serena up at the front to look like the grieving family they are. Nick walks into the room and Fred greets him – “Hello … Commander.”

READ NEXT: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 5 ‘Unknown Caller’ Recap

