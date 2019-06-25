‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 6: When Will It Become Available?

The Handmaid’s Tale, season 3 episode 6, titled “Household,” will premiere bright and early Wednesday, June 26, at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu. The show will be available at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday night, as well as 11 p.m. CT.

The new episode will pick up where the last left off, after June was forced to stand in the background while Fred and Serena Waterford pleaded with the Canadian government to bring Nicole back “home” to Gilead. Fans can expect to see the fallout of Serena’s decision to help Fred bring their daughter home, as shown in the promo below. She tells June that seeing Nicole “changed everything” for her, so it sounds like she might have been behind the idea to create the Gilead plea video.

Last week’s episode was a whirlwind of emotion for June, who was also asked by the Waterfords to call her husband Luke in Canada and ask him to allow Serena to see Nicole. On top of the emotional interaction with her husband on the phone, she found a way to slip him a message on a recorded tape, where she told him about how Nick was Nicole’s actual father, and how she wants Luke to move on too, since she is no longer the person he knew before she was captured.

“I had to build a life here,” she told him in her recorded message. “And you should too. You deserve a life, a full life Luke. You deserve love, and you’ll always have mine. I understand if you maybe need more of that.

“I need you to know that Nichole, she was born out of love,” she continued. “Her real name is Holly, and her father’s a driver named Nick. You met him. He helped me to survive. I need to believe that you can forgive me. I’m not the woman you remember. She is part of me, but I’m doing what I need to to survive. And you should too. You have to. You have to for Hannah. This is all for her. This is all for her. I promise I am trying to get to her. I love you.”

The episode also featured Serena’s meeting with Luke. Their interaction has clearly set some things into motion, specifically regarding Luke’s discovery that Serena helped June escape with Nicole, which will likely play out over the next few episodes. Moira and Luke watched the Waterfords’ plea video at the end of the episode, so they know that Gilead is trying to get Nicole back and we expect Luke will end up facing some issues with his custody of the baby going forward.

If you’re not caught up to episode 6 just yet, you still have time to binge the first five episodes of the season. You can also read a recap of episode 5, titled “Unknown Caller,” below, if you need a refresher. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

