‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Premiere Date & Start Time

The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot of the beloved series The Hills, premieres tonight on MTV. New Beginnings sees original cast members Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Brody Jenner face new challenges in their careers while living in Los Angeles. Read on below for the rundown on the premiere start time, what channel the show airs on, and other details.

“THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS” 2019 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere date is June 24, 2019 and it is set to run from 10-11 p.m. ET or 7-8 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. This is also the normal time slot for The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday nights.

“THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS” 2019 CHANNEL: The Hills: New Beginnings airs, as usual, on MTV. Click here to access to the MTV channel finder and locate your local station.

“THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “I Don’t Hold Grudges… JK!” and the synopsis reads, “It’s a new beginning for this iconic group of friends, as they return to the Hills and reconnect for the first time in years; while facing new challenges, old rivalries and romances collide.”

Nina L. Diaz, the president of Entertainment for MTV, recently talked with The Hollywood Reporter about what fans can expect from The Hills reboot. “The cast is in different stages — newly married, new parents, newly single and learning to navigate different chapters of their lives,” she explained. “A lot has changed since we last saw the cast on screen.”

“The idea was always — we’d be crazy not to bring it back. The Hills was an iconic series that indelibly shaped the landscape of unscripted TV,” Diaz continued. “It truly is a pop-culture phenomenon. There’s always been huge fandom for this iconic franchise and great love for this cast. The response when we first announced the series return broke the internet. Of course, there’s always pressure in making a show and one as phenomenal as The Hills but, at the end of the day, we feel great about the content and stories captured and think the audience will be in for a real treat.”

As far as the show’s future is concerned, Diaz is confident that New Beginnings will strike the right chord with fans. “We’re hoping fans see behind the celebrity curtain of this group as we shed new light on their personal lives and find a part of themselves in each of them,” she stated. “We hope there will be many new beginnings and new seasons to come.”