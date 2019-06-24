Is ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Real or Fake?

MTV’s revival of its 2006 hit reality series The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24, at 10 p.m. ET, and while the nostalgia factor will bring in solid viewership numbers for the premiere, most viewers are unsure of what to expect with this reunion series. As with any reality show, there will be elements which are clearly produced and situations facilitated to elevate the dramatics, but how much of The Hills reboot is real? And how much is purely contrived for entertainment’s sake?

It’s been nine years since the last episode of the original series aired, but Frankie Delgado, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason “Bobby” Brescia, and Brody Jenner, are back, and for some reason, also joining them is actress Mischa Barton, and son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee.

As much as we’d like to view this as an “authentic” reality series, most of the show’s alumni never stayed in touch, and many of them admittedly never met prior to filming. So, it’s hard to imagine what relationships they’re all working on, or what “issues” are rooted in real-life drama. While the iconic theme song from the original show, “Unwritten,” by Natasha Bedingfield, remains as the credits’ opener, expect parts of this show to be at times, written.

The Original Series was 90% Fabricated: TRUE



Considering the fact that most of original storylines from The Hills were completely fake, authentic drama would be a change for the MTV series reboot. Lest we remember that Kristin Cavallari‘s tearful goodbye to Brody Jenner was later revealed to have taken place in front of a Hollywood backdrop on a studio back lot, Lauren told US Weekly that she and Jenner never actually dated, “but I think it was one of those things where producers really wanted us to be together.”

Also, Audrina was cast as Lauren Conrad’s best friend after the aspiring model was seen lounging at her apartment complex’s pool, Whitney Port came in as “a fellow intern” from a casting call, etc., The list truly does go on.

Nobody Is Missing Conrad & Cavallari on the Reboot: TRUE

While talking with Good Morning America Montag, 32, said, “I actually was kind of excited Lauren wasn’t on it because I felt like it was more freeing and fair, like, for me,” who had a huge falling out with her former best friend and co-star years ago.

In the same interview Audrina, 34, added, “She was always the one – she’s the leader, the one that would tell you what to do, what not to do,” So now it’s kinda like we all get… you kinda get to make your own choices and be your own self.” And Whitney Port straight up told Too Fab, “They’re not part of the story line.”

Jason “Bobby” Brescia told Digital Spy of Conrad and Cavallari not coming back he feigned indifference. “I don’t even know? [They’re] not missed by me. Is Kristin on TV still? I didn’t know.” And when Spencer Pratt was asked by The Blast about how the show would be without two of the main stars he said, “Oh way better, way better, way better.”

Mischa Barton Joined the Show For a Career Boost: TRUE

Barton became a household name as Marissa Cooper on the hit soap The O.C., however, after her character was suddenly killed off in a car accident in 2006, she became a famous tabloid fixture for her partying lifestyle. In 2008, she was arrested for a DUI and charged with a misdemeanor. In 2009, she was hospitalized for threatening suicide, and once again in 2017 for abnormal behavior.

Other than being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2016, in which she was eliminated in Week 2, the world hasn’t seen much of Barton on screen. In fact, the 34-year-old actress, who’s dating Australian model James Abercrombie, was living in Hudson Valley, New York, far from the Hollywood Hills when producers came knocking, and she told The New York Times that she thought the offer was a joke at first.

Nina L. Diaz, president of entertainment at MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo said, “She’s been out of the spotlight for some time, and she knows there’s a lot of curiosity about her and her story, and she’s a great example of a new beginning.” Barton said she joined the series to “situate myself in a different part of my career, make a new friend group and move out of the stale typecasting I had gotten myself into.”

Justin ‘Bobby’ & Audrina Are Rekindling Their Romance: FALSE

What’s funny about this teased storyline is that they were never romantically involved in the first place. Brescia told Complex, “Like boyfriend/girlfriend? No, we weren’t. We worked a lot, we had some moments, we spent a lot of time together. Beyond most we became really, really good close friends.” And as for that episode where he supposedly left Audrina at a party with no way of getting home, he said that was all post-production magic.

Brescia said, “Once the episode aired, Brescia was all over the tabloids, ‘J-Bobby leaves Audrina empty handed at a beach party,’ and then they’d show me the clip and she’s holding the helmet crying. I’m like, I just came to do those scenes and leave. We didn’t come together, we didn’t leave together, she came in her Mercedes and left in her Mercedes and I just came to work.”

Patridge, who’s divorce with ex-husband Corey Bohan was finalized last year, and with whom she shares a daughter Kirra Max, is currently single, which is why we can expect producers to play up this rekindled romance storyline.

Jason Wahler Never Met Spencer Pratt Before ‘New Beginnings’: TRUE

Jason Wahler said to Us Weekly, “My perception was so skewed back in the day. I wasn’t in a place to really get to know anybody. I mean, I didn’t know myself, you know, so I was not in a position to be able to connect with anybody else. I honestly never really knew Spencer Pratt. I knew Heidi pretty well for a while, and I have always had my thoughts and opinions on her. I’ve always liked her. But with Spencer, I just never got to know him. We literally never met. We’d crossed paths or different things and actually talk. He’s a good guy.”

Nobody Knows Brandon Lee: TRUE

Despite growing up with Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as his parents, Brandon Lee has kept a very private life, but that’s all since changed now that he’s now pursuing a career as a model and actor. The 23-year-old has starred in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, he’s joining the reality show for the exposure. He told E! News, “I would say three years ago I might not have done it just because I was in such a different place in my life and I was going through a bunch of different things.”

As for whether or not his mom supports this career move he said, “I would say my mom just supports everything I do, no matter what. I could be working at a gas station and my mom would be like, I’m happy you’re happy.'”

