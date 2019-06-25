‘The Hills’ Original Cast Members: Then & Today

MTV’s The Hills is back. The classic reality series returns with New Beginnings, a reboot that follows several original cast members through scandals and drama.

Given the some cast members chose not to return, however, fans may be curious about where they are, and what they are doing today. Read on to find out:

Lauren Conrad

Conrad, 33, was the lead of The Hills for its first four seasons. She provided the opening narration for each episode, and as many will recall, delivered some of the most quotable lines in the show’s history (“You know what you did!”). Conrad was reduced to a guest during the final season, and chose not to return for New Beginnings.

Since 2009, Conrad has expanded into the fashion and retail industries, and published the popular style guide Lauren Conrad Style. She also wrote the novel L.A. Candy, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its release. She currently lives in California with her husband William Tell and they are expecting their second child.

Heidi Montag

Montag, 32, rose to fame as Conrad’s best friend on The Hills. Her romance with fellow cast member Spencer Pratt led to the dissolution of her friendship with Conrad, and their falling out was a major plot point. Since the show’s cancellation, Montag has stayed in the limelight and ventured into different avenues like music and fashion.

Montag released her debut studio album Superficial in 2010, but the album was a critical and commercial failure, and failed to recoup its budget. She also received widespread criticism after undergoing ten cosmetic surgery procedures in one day. More recently, Montag and Pratt competed on the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother and All-Star for Celebrity Big Brother 19. She will return for New Beginnings.

Audrina Partridge

Patridge, 34, was a main cast members on The Hills, and remained on for all six seasons. After the series was cancelled, she competed on the eleventh season of Dancing with the Stars and finished in seventh place. She briefly starred in her own television series, Audrina, which documented the lives of her and her immediate family.

Patridge has starred in Hollywood films like Honey 2 (2011) and Scary Movie V (2013), and briefly served as the host of NBC’s late-night travel show 1st Look. She has confirmed that she will be returning for New Beginnings.

Whitney Port

Port, 34, rounded out the main cast of The Hills. During her time on the series, she held positions with Teen Vogue and Kelly Cutrone’s People’s Revolution. After she moved to New York City in 2008, Port was given her own spin-off series The City, which chronicled the lives of her and her close friends. The City was cancelled after two seasons.

Since then, Port has launched a fashion line titled “Whitney Eve”, and in 2012, she served as a judge on the eighth season of Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model. She currently lives with her husband Tim Rosenman, who was a producer on The City, and their son. Port will be returning for New Beginnings.

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari, 32, joined The Hills during the fifth season, and went on to assume Conrad’s role as the series lead and narrator for the sixth and final season. Since the series was cancelled, Cavallari has gone on to have a massively successful career in television. She competed on the 13th season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and she hosted the dating series Paradise Hotel.

Cavallari stars in the reality series Very Cavallari. She’s currently married to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, and together they have three children. When New Beginnings was announced, Cavallari said that she would not be participating.

Lo Bosworth

Bosworth, 32, was a breakout on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, before landing a supporting role on The Hills. She became a main cast member during the final season, joining the aforementioned Montag, Patridge and Cavallari. Since 2010, Bosworth has published a book titled The Lo Down and founded the party supply company Revelry House. She will not be appearing on New Beginnings.

Brody Jenner

Jenner, 35, was added to The Hills during its second season, when he was dating Lauren Conrad. He became a larger character during the final season, when his ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari took over as the series lead, and their rekindled relationship became a central focus.

Since then, Jenner has starred in reality shows like Sex with Brody and Bromance, and acted alongside his siblings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He’s currently married to Kaitlynn Carter, and will be appearing in New Beginnings.

Spencer Pratt

Pratt, 35, came to prominence after dating Heidi Montag. Their relationship ultimately ended Montag’s friendship with Lauren Conrad, and was a point of contention all throughout the series. After The Hills was cancelled, Pratt and Montag competed on Celebrity Big Brother, and the former briefly served as the host of the weekly podcast The Spyson Hour. Pratt is set to return for New Beginnings.