Tiffany & Ronald on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’

The popular reality series usually features the foreign partner moving from their home country to the United States, getting a K-1 visa, and marrying their American spouse within 90 days. However, The Other Way is switching it up; the spinoff will feature U.S. residents who are giving up their American way of life to move across the globe to be with their soulmates.

Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, while on a trip to South Africa with a friend. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Tiffany and her 8-year-old son Daniel to move halfway across the world to be with him. The other five couples featured on this season are: Paul and Karine, Laura and Aladin, Jenny and Sumit, Corey and Evelin and Deavan and Jihoon.

Here’s what you need to know about Tiffany and Ronald:

The Two Had ‘So Much Chemisty’ When They First Met & She Plans to Move to South Africa to Be With Him

Tiffany met Ronald when she was vacationing in his home country of South Africa, and they fell in love and got engaged soon after.

“Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she explained. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

Tiffany’s Instagram page is filled with pictures and videos of the two of them together. Her Instagram user name is Tiffany Ronald Smith, and her page is filled with loving pictures of the couple and a few pictures of her son, although the pictures do not indicate if she and Daniel decided to stay in South Africa or not (they could just be pictures of a visit).

Ronald Had a Gambling Addiction & a Criminal History That He Kept From Tiffany

Tiffany will have to cope with Ronald’s gambling addiction, for which he was just released from rehab, and his criminal history, which she knows very little about, before uprooting her entire life (and child) to move to South Africa.

Ronald neglected to tell Tiffany about his gambling addiction and criminal record before she agreed to marry him, and although Tiffany still opts to move to South Africa to be with Ronald, she feels like her fiancé is keeping secrets from her, which doesn’t bode well for their future.

Tiffany tells Ronald in the above clip from The Other Way that he should understand why she has issues trusting him. “You’re going to blame me for having trust issues with you,” she asks him through tears. “When you [bleep] did all the [bleep] you did? If you can’t do what I need from you so that I can be okay, then it’s not going to work.”

Although She Wants to Move to South Africa, The Decision to Leave is Hard for Tiffany Because of Her Young Son

In a sneak peek for the season, you can see that the decision to move to South Africa is difficult for Tiffany, particularly because she’s bringing her son.

“It’s not just me deciding whether I can live in South Africa, it’s also my son Daniel,” she says in the promo. However, as soon as she’s with Ronald, she worried that he was still keeping secrets from her. “I just can’t shake the feeling that there is something I still don’t know about Ronald.”

Despite her reservations about moving to South Africa, Ronald appears to be really great with her son. In the series promo, the cameras show Tiffany’s son running up to Ronald, who scoops her son up in his arms and embraces him.

