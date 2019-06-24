Are Tiffany & Ronald Still Together on ’90 Day Fiance’? Update

Tiffany and Ronald were introduced to fans during the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The former had decided to move to South Africa, in the hopes that she and Ronald could start a life together. But did the move pay off? Are they still together?

According to In Touch Weekly, Tiffany and Ronald are still a couple. They are living happily in South Africa, and they are expecting their first child together. “Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump,” claimed an inside source. “She seemed really happy and obviously didn’t touch any alcohol.”

Tiffany & Ronald Are Still Together & Are Expecting a Child

Fans have been pulling for Tiffany and Ronald to make things work since they first shared their story. Tiffany told the cameras that she met Ronald while she was vacationing with a friend, and the two quickly hit it off. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip, he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night],” she revealed. “I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.” Tiffany agreed to uproot her life and move to South Africa with her 8-year-old son Daniel.

That said, there has been some internal drama. Tiffany expressed concerns about Ronald’s sordid past, which included a serious gambling addiction, rehab, and robbery charges in South Africa. During the series, the mother-of-one met with an immigration lawyer to discuss the possibilities of Ronald being able to enter the United States after the two are married.

Tiffany Has Expressed Concerns About Ronald’s Criminal Past

“I’m worried that it’ll be difficult for him to get the visa because I have seen his criminal record,” she explained. “To me, it just looks so bad. So I would think that they wouldn’t accept him into the United States, but hopefully, the lawyer tells me otherwise.” The immigration lawyer told Tiffany that there may be more to Ronald’s past than meets the eye.

“I definitely should’ve asked [him] more questions about his record when I did see it, but there was so much already going on with the gambling addiction and everything else,” she admitted. “But now at this point, I want to make sure that there’s nothing he’s hiding because my future and Daniel’s future is on the line. There’s definitely some more information that I need to get.”

The Couple Have Yet to Set an Official Wedding Date

Tiffany’s mother has also weighed in on Ronald’s past, and feels that Tiffany should do whatever is best for her and her children. “I think there’s a lot of things happening with her life right now that she really feels that her place to be is over there with him, rather than here, so that’s something that’s making my mind spin,” she remarked.

Tiffany and Ronald have not yet set a wedding date.