Tonys 2019 Host: Who Is Hosting the Tony Awards Tonight?

James Corden of The Late Late Show is hosting the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall for the second time, according to CBS News. Corden is one of the most talked about television hosts on late night TV, so fans are in for a night of laughter and fun. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network from 8:00 – 11:00 ET/PT p.m. and will be available to stream live and on-demand across platforms with CBS All Access.

Corden has called the Tonys the best of all the awards shows, saying “most award shows are groups of millionaires giving each other gold statues, and that’s really it, like that is it,” Corden said on “CBS This Morning.” “Whereas here is a show where all of these incredible casts — people are paying two, three, four hundred dollars a ticket sometimes for some of these shows — and they’re going to perform right there big moments from their shows all night, and you don’t have to leave your living room to watch them.”

Corden served as the host of the Tony Awards back in 2016, and went on to host the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018. However, this year Corden is slightly worried he’s might have gone overboard with the opening number he has planned for the ceremony. He told CBS This Morning that he isn’t sure they’ll be able to pull it off completely.

“We’re opening the show with quite a big, ambitious song, and I was listening to part of the orchestra arrangement for that and it was making me feel like throwing up,” Corden said. “There is a feeling that we may have bitten off slightly more than we can chew,” he added.

Corden began his own acting career on the on the British television show Fat Friends from 2000 – 2005. After making a name for himself, he branched out to write his own content and created the hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, which earned him a Best Male Comedy Performer at the British Comedy Awards in 2007.

As he rose through the ranks of stardom, he went on to appear in the award-winning, theater production of “One Man, Two Guvnors,” which started in London’s National Theatre, moved to the West End, and then moved to Broadway. “One Man, Two Guvnors” won Corden his own Tony Award. However, Corden’s career really took off after he moved to the United States. In 2015, Corden became the host of The Late Late Show on CBS, succeeding Craig Ferguson. His “Carpool Karaoke” was a massive hit with viewers and has become a staple on the show.

According to the official Tony Awards website and Broadway.com, the 2019 awards ceremony will feature appearances by several notable faces, including Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, 2019 Tony nominee Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans.

The evening will also feature performances by the casts of several Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders, including Ain’t Too Proud, Beetlejuice, Tootsie and Hadestown, Best Revival of a Musical contenders Kiss Me, Kate! and Oklahoma!, among many more.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to catch the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, only on CBS.

