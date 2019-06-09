Tony Awards 2019 Performers & Performances

The 2019 Tony Awards are finally here, and the night will celebrate the biggest and best in the world of Broadway.

The 2019 telecast will be hosted by James Corden, and will air on Sunday, June 9, beginning at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

Tonight ‘s ceremony will feature performances by those nominated in the category of Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical. The following shows will perform this evening:

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

“Bettlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Oklahoma!”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

“The Cher Show”

“Choir Boy”

“Cynthia Erivo”

“Hadestown” leads the pack tonight with 14 Tony nominations. “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” has been nominated for 12 Tonys.

Anais Mitchell, who is nominated at tonight’s show, tells CBS Local New York, “I’m thrilled! I never expected it and I’m so grateful on behalf of myself and the many, many artists who have come together to make this show happen over many years.”

Dominique Morisseau, Best Book nominee for “Ain’t Too Proud”, adds, “I just have to tell the kind of story that I know I want to tell, with the kind of music I know I’m inspired by.”

Tonight’s event will air live from Radio City Music Hall. For those curious about how it works, a show must have opened by April 25 in order to be eligible for a Tony Award.

Few people may remember that Corden, who is hosting tonight, actually earned a 2012 Tony Award for his work in One Man, Two Guvnors. For his work on The Late Late Show, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards. He also hosted the Grammys in 2017 and 2018.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Corden shared that he does not intend on getting too political at tonight’s show. He tells the outlet, “I hope people will find joy in it… We just want to make a show that is an absolute joyous celebration of a group of people that I think should be celebrated at the minimum once a year on television.”

He admits that although he’s a seasoned professional, the job of hosting the awards show is still daunting. “It’s terrifying. Because there’s only one chance to do it. It’s completely live,” he said. “You’re trying to do something new that you only have four days to rehearse.”

An A-list lineup of presenters will be joining Corden tonight at the awards show, including Sarah Bareilles, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, and more.

Be sure to tune into the 2019 Tony Awards airing tonight on CBS at 8pm ET/PT.