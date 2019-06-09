How Long Are the Tony Awards Tonight? When Does It End?

Tonight, the 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The star-studded event will begin at 8pm ET, and will run for three hours. It is slated to end at 11pm ET. On the West Coast, the show has been delayed until 8pm PT.

The night will include performances by nominees including Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Hadestown, Kiss Me, Kate, Oklahoma!, The Prom and Tootsie. Cynthia Erivo is also expected to perform tonight.

Hadestown leads tonight’s pack with 14 nominations. It is followed by Ain’t Too Proud with 12 nominations, Tootsie with 11, The Ferryman with nine, and Beetlejuice with 8.

Tony Winner and host of The Late Late Show James Corden will be emceeing the event. In a recent interview with USA Today, the talk show host shared that he intends on steering clear of anything too political during this evening’s broadcast. He tells USA Today, “I hope people will find joy in it… We just want to make a show that is an absolute joyous celebration of a group of people that I think should be celebrated at the minimum once a year on television.”

And despite the fact that that he’s hosted before, Corden still finds the task of hosting a live event daunting. He says, “It’s terrifying. Because there’s only one chance to do it. It’s completely live… You’re trying to do something new that you only have four days to rehearse.”

This evening’s ceremony will feature productions from all of those nominated in the Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical category. So, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Beetlejuice,” “Hadestown,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “Oklahoma!,” “The Prom” and “Tootsie” will all perform at Radio City.

Tonight’s list of presenters includes an A-list lineup of celebs, including Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Danny Burstein, David Byrne, Vanessa Carlton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley Jones, Regina King, Jane Krakowski, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light, Laura Linney, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Audra McDonald, Sienna Miller, Catherine O’Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O’Hara, Karen Olivo, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Michael Shannon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, Samira Wiley and BeBe Winans, according to Gold Derby.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s Tony Awards, airing on CBS at 8pm ET/PT.