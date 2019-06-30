TV Premieres & Finales for July 2019

July is right around the corner, and with it comes a slew of TV premieres, finales and series debuts, so for those of you who are looking to keep track of everything coming to television next month, we’ve got you covered.

The following is a list of all July, 2019 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything feel free shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern/Pacific time and then Central/Mountain time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, continuing season premieres and season/series finales, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries, stand-up comedies, series specials, holiday specials or awards ceremonies airing throughout the month. We focused strictly on TV series. Here’s what’s coming to TV in July:

Monday, July 1, 2019

6:10/5:10 PM: Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network, Series Premiere)

(Cartoon Network, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Cupcake Championship (Food Network, Series Premiere)

(Food Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Divorce (HBO, Season 3)

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

9/8 AM: Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe, Season 3.5)

(DC Universe, Season 3.5) 8/7 PM: Air Crash Confidential (Reelz, Series Premiere)

(Reelz, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Tales (BET, Two-Hour Season 2)

(BET, Two-Hour Season 2) 10/9 PM: Man v Food (Cooking Channel, Season 8)

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

3/2 AM: The Last Czars (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Yummy Mummies (Netflix, Season 2)

Thursday, July 4, 2019

3/2 AM: Kakegurui (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 3)

Friday, July 5, 2019

3/2 AM: Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Amazon, Season 1.5)

(Amazon, Season 1.5) 11/10 PM: Crazy Cakes (Cooking Channel, Season 3)

Saturday, July 6, 2019

3/2 AM: Free Rein (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 12 PM/11 AM: The Polos (Discovery Family Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Family Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Supersize My Pool (HGTV, Series Premiere)

(HGTV, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Fire Masters (Cooking Channel, Series Premiere)

Sunday, July 7, 2019

7/6 PM: Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out (VH1, Season 13)

(VH1, Season 13) 9/8 PM: The Movies (CNN, Series Premiere)

(CNN, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian (E!, Season 3)

(E!, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Saints & Sinners (Bounce TV, Season 4)

Monday, July 8, 2019

9/8 PM: Fast n’ Loud (Discovery Channel, Season 15)

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

8/7 PM: Love Island (CBS, 90-Minute Series Premiere)

(CBS, 90-Minute Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Bring the Funny (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Disappearance (WGN, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

3/2 AM: Family Reunion (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Harlots (Hulu, Season 3)

(Hulu, Season 3) 10/9 PM: Marrying Millions (Lifetime, Series Premiere)

(Lifetime, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Snowfall (FX, Season 3)

Thursday, July 11, 2019

3/2 AM: Escape the Night (YouTube Premium, Season 4)

(YouTube Premium, Season 4) 8/7 PM: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, Season 3)

(MTV, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Killer Affair (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Wall (NBC, Season 3)

(NBC, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Ax Men (History Channel, Season 10)

(History Channel, Season 10) 9/8 PM: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 3)

(TLC, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Hollywood Game Night (NBC, Season 6)

(NBC, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Our Wedding Story (UP, Season 2)

(UP, Season 2) 9/8 PM: The Outpost (The CW, Season 2)

(The CW, Season 2) 9:30/8:30 PM: Crazy Beautiful Weddings (UP, Season 2)

(UP, Season 2) 10/9 PM: The Dead Files (Travel Channel, Season 11)

Friday, July 12, 2019

3/2 AM: 3 Below (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Blown Away (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Comicstaan (Amazon, Season 2)

(Amazon, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Extreme Engagement (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: One Spring Night (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Taco Chronicles (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: True Tunes (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Shangri-La (Showtime, Series Premiere)

Saturday, July 13, 2019

6/5 PM: Injustice with Nancy Grace (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 7/6 PM: Snapped: Killer Couples (Oxygen, Two-Hour Season 12 Premiere)

Sunday, July 14, 2019

8/7 PM: Top Gear (BBC America, Season 27)

(BBC America, Season 27) 9/8 PM: Grantchester (PBS, Season 4)

(PBS, Season 4) 9/8 PM: The Price of Fame (Reelz, Season 2.5)

(Reelz, Season 2.5) 9/8 PM: SweetBitter (Starz, Season 2)

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

8/7 PM: Pandora (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors (HBO, Original Miniseries Premiere)

(HBO, Original Miniseries Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ex on the Beach (MTV, Season 3)

(MTV, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Food Truck Nation (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

(Cooking Channel, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Human Discoveries (Facebook, Series Premiere)

(Facebook, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse, Season 2)

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

3/2 AM: Pinky Malinky (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Man’s Greatest Food (Cooking Channel, Season 3)

(Cooking Channel, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Suits (USA Network, Season 9)

(USA Network, Season 9) 9/8 PM: Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens (Viceland, Season 2)

(Viceland, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Danny’s House (Viceland, Series Premiere)

(Viceland, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Pearson (USA Network, Series Premiere)

Friday, July 19, 2019

3/2 AM: All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers (Amazon, Season 7)

(Amazon, Season 7) 3/2 AM: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix, Season 11)

(Netflix, Season 11) 3/2 AM: The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Last Chance U: Indy (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Money Heist (aka La Casa de Papel) (Netflix, Season 3)

(aka La Casa de Papel) (Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Queer Eye (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Killjoys (Syfy, Season 5)

(Syfy, Season 5) 10/9 PM: The UnXplained (History Channel, Series Premiere)

(History Channel, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: This Week at the Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central, Season 2)

Saturday, July 20, 2019

9/8 PM: Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network, Season 15)

Sunday, July 21, 2019

8/7 PM: Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere)

Monday, July 22, 2019

9/8 PM: Yum and Yummer (Cooking Channel, Series Premiere)

(Cooking Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Worst Bakers in America (Food Network, Season 2)

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

8/7 PM: Ancient Skies (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 10:30/9:30 PM: South Side (Comedy Central, Series Premiere)

Thursday, July 25, 2019

3/2 AM: Another Life (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: My First First Love (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Workin’ Moms (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Cash Pad (CNBC, Series Premiere)

(CNBC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Little Women: LA (Lifetime, Season 8.5)

(Lifetime, Season 8.5) 10/9 PM: Listing Impossible (CNBC, Series Premiere)

Friday, July 26, 2019

3/2 AM: The Boys (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Dino Dana (Amazon, Season 3)

(Amazon, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Light as a Feather (Hulu, Season 2)

(Hulu, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, Season 7)

(Netflix, Season 7) 3/2 AM: Sugar Rush (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Veronica Mars (Hulu, Season 4)

(Hulu, Season 4) 3/2 AM: The Worst Witch (Netflix, Season 3)

Saturday, July 27, 2019

8/7 PM: V.C. Andrews’ Heaven Casteel Saga (Lifetime, Original Miniseries Premiere)

Sunday, July 28, 2019

8/7 PM: Amazing Dogs (Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere)

(Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Bulletproof (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Pennyworth (Epix, 70-Minute Series Premiere)

Monday, July 29, 2019

9/8 PM: It Happened Here (Reelz, Season 2)

(Reelz, Season 2) 11:30/10:30 PM: Lights Out with David Spade (Comedy Central, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, July 31, 2019