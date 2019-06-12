Tyler Butler-Figueroa on America’s Got Talent: Who Is the Young AGT Violinist?

Tyler Butler-Figueroa took the stage as the final performer of the night on episode 3 of America’s Got Talent. The young violinist captured the hearts of the audience and the show’s judges with his performance and story, ultimately earning a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

The 11-year-old North Carolina native who has been in remission for four years following his battle against Leukemia. When he took the stage to audition for the judges in front of the AGT audience, Tyler explained that he began playing the violin when he was 7 and a half years old, to overcome being bullied in school for having cancer. He told the judges that he “almost died.”

After his moving performance, which earned him a standing ovation, the judges asked Tyler how he was feeling now that his audition performance was over. He told them he was feeling really proud of himself. Cowell told Tyler he had something to say to the bullies on his behalf before pressing his Golden Buzzer, sending Tyler automatically into the live round of the competition.