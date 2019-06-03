Vasily Ignatenko: Chernobyl Firefighter Was a Real Person

Vasily Ignatenko, the firefighter on HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries, was a real character.

The character played by Jessie Buckley in the #Chernobyl drama is married to a firefighter called Vasily Ignatenko. He was a real person: we interviewed his mother in 1993 – she just walked up to us on the street, in front of his statue. #BlackWindWhiteLand pic.twitter.com/kXevKzFTbn — Gerry Hoban (@ramblinghobo) June 1, 2019

After watching his heart-wrenching death scene, you might want to assume the story was a dramatic HBO creation. It wasn’t. His real-life death was just as tragic, gruesome and heartbreaking in real life as it was on screen.

Vasily was 25-year-old firefighter who was one of the first on the scene at Chernobyl. He was exposed to huge amounts of radiation and died 14 days later. His wife, Lyudmilla Ignatenko, exposed herself to radiation, not understanding the danger she was putting herself in. She was pregnant, and the baby died shortly after she gave birth.

Here’s what you need to know:

On the HBO miniseries, Lyudmilla senses imminent doom when she notices the strange color of the fire on the horizon. Her husband laughed it off and told her he would be fine. The young firefighter appeared to understand the scope of the problem when another firefighter touched a chunk of uranium. Vasily told him not to touch it. The firefighter’s hand turned red. Now with an understanding of what he was facing, Vasily pressed on.

On the show, the characters perform a tragic love story. Lyudmilla’s affection and Vasily’s bravery pull a watcher into the story, showing the real cost of the nuclear accident on a smaller scale.

The real-life couple, too, was very much in love.

“We were newlyweds. We still walked around holding hands, even if we were just going to the store. I would say to him, ‘I love you.’ But I didn’t know then how much. I had no idea,” she said in Voices of Chernobyl

They lived in a dormitory of the fire station, along with three other young couples where they shared a kitchen. The night of the fire, she recalled intense heat and a radiant sky. He told her to close the window and go back to sleep, saying “I’ll be back soon.”

He also told his mother he was leaving. According to a 1993 interview, he said “I won’t be back for awhile.”

“He came to spend one day with us, and we never saw him again,” she said.

Lyudmilla recalled how the firefighters had no protection at all from the radiation.

“They tried to beat down the flames. They kicked at the burning graphite with their feet … They weren’t wearing their canvas gear. They went off just as they were, in their shirt sleeves. No one told them,” she said.

On the show he is taken to the hospital and flown to Moscow, far from his wife. On episode 2, Lyudmilla begs officials to let her go to him. Through bribes and persistence, she was permitted to see her husband.

Her account indicates she did offer a bribe, and lied, saying she wasn’t pregnant. She said she had two children.

“‘So you don’t need to have any more,’ she said the head radiologist responded. ‘All right, listen: his central nervous system is completely compromised, his skull is completely compromised.'”

“OK, I’m thinking, so he’ll be a little fidgety,” she said.

“And listen: if you start crying, I’ll kick you out right away. No hugging or kissing. Don’t even get near him. You have half an hour,” she said.

She recalled her huband looked “so funny” in pajamas that were too small. His face had been swollen and puffy when she saw him shortly after the fire, but he looked like he had improved.

When she first sees him again on the show, he is playing cards with others who were exposed to radiation. It’s clear he is unwell, with IVs attached to him, and discoloration on his face. But he’s mobile and happy. He takes a rapid turn on the show, shortly after Soviet chemist Valery Legasov foreshadows the painful death. He explains the gory way extreme levels of radiation kill a person to party official Boris Shcherbina.

“What will happen to our boys?” Shcherbina asks.

“Which boys?” Legasov answers. “The miners?”

“The miners, the divers, the firefighters, the men in the control room. What does the radiation do to them, precisely?”

“At the levels some of them were exposed, ionizing radiation tears the cellular structure apart. The skin blisters, turns red, then black. It is followed by a latency period. The immediate effects subside. The patient appears to be recovering – healthy, even – but they aren’t. “This usually only lasts for a day or two,” he said.

“Continue,” Scherbina says.

“Then cell damage begins to manifest. The bone marrow dies. The immune system fails. The organs and soft tissue begin to decompose. The arteries and veins spill open like sieves to the point where you can’t even administer morphine for the pain, which is unimaginable. And then, three days to three weeks and you’re dead,” he said. “That is what will happen to those boys.”

The next time Vasily is on screen his skin is black with a white film. Lyudmilla knows he is dying. But she still doesn’t know she’s exposing herself to high amounts of radiation, ignoring repeated instructions not to touch him and to stay behind the plastic divider by his bed.

Jared Harris, who plays Legasov on the show, Tweeted the shot sent “chills through” him.

Yes. That shot sent chills through me. The brilliant Daniel Parker & his make up team are responsible for that. I think Adam Nagatis, who plays Vasily Ignatenko spent 8 hours in the chair getting that particular look applied. He and Jessie Buckley were stunning in those scenes. https://t.co/Jz3bVEGq6S — Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) May 28, 2019

The radiation exposure had a permanent impact on her health, according to Newsweek.

Vasily died 14 days after the fire. Lyudmilla said he first had lesions, then began losing his hair.

“He was producing stools 25 to 30 times a day, with blood and mucous. His skin started cracking on his arms and legs. He became covered with boils. When he turned his head, there’d be a clump of hair left on the pillow. I tried joking: ‘It’s convenient, you don’t need a comb.’ Soon they cut all their hair,” she said. “I tell the nurse: ‘He’s dying.’ And she says to me: ‘What did you expect? He got 1,600 roentgen. Four hundred is a lethal dose. You’re sitting next to a nuclear reactor.'”

With Vasily barely conscious and near death, she sneaks behind the curtain, tells him she is pregnant and holds his blackened hand.

He soon dies, although the show skipped many of the gory details. At his burial, a cement truck covers the zinc caskets to prevent any radiation from leaking. In the final scene of the episode, she is seen holding her husbands shoes.

The shoes had real-life significance. The real Lyudmilla said, “When he died, they dressed him up in formal wear, with his service cap. They couldn’t get shoes on him because his feet had swollen up. They buried him barefoot. My love.”

Before the real-life Vasily died, he picked a name for their unborn daughter: Natashenka. Lyudmilla went into labor while she was visiting his grave. Natashenka died four hours after she was born from cirrhosis of the liver and congenital heart disease.

