How to Watch Wango Tango 2019 Stream Online

Wango Tango is a day-long concert that boasts a star-studded roster of performers and pop stars. Some of the most notable include Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie and the Jonas Brothers.

Preview

Wango Tango was held at the Dignity Health Sports Park on June 1. The day-long concert has been an annual event since 1998, and usually includes the biggest names in pop music. 2019 is no exception, given aforementioned guests like Halsey, Taylor Swift, and the Jonas Brothers. Each of these artists will be performing their latest singles, while newcomers like CNCO and Tomorrow X Tomorrow will be exposed to a larger audience.

Tomorrow X Tomorrow are the first K-pop group to perform at Wango Tango. After their performance the individual group members took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. “Thank you so much to our fans for supporting us today! How was the stage? We heard our fans’ cheers and we had a lot of fun and it was so exciting! Lets be together tomorrow too,” Beomgyu wrote. “It was a great honor to be able to stand in this such a big stage like this. This is all thanks to our fans. Thank you. I love you,” Taehyun added.