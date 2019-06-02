How to Watch ‘American Princess’ Premiere Online

American Princess is a comedy-drama series that will premiere on the Lifetime Network. The series follows “Amanda, an Upper East Side socialite, who runs off to join a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes awry. Amanda’s storybook wedding plans are dramatically derailed when she discovers her fiancé is cheating on her, just hours before they are to be wed.”

“AMERICAN PRINCESS” EPISODE 1: The first episode is titled “Pilot” and the episode synopsis reads, “Upper East Side socialite Amanda dramatically blows up her perfectly Instagram-able life and runs off to join a Renaissance fair after her fairy-tale wedding goes awry.”

“AMERICAN PRINCESS” EPISODE 2: “Just Boob Stuff” is the name of the second episode and the IMDb description of episode 2 states, “Amanda tries to find a job at the Renaissance Festival until she can plan her next move. David suffers an injury that hinders his performance in the mud pit, while Maggie (Queen Elizabeth) is visited by an old flame.”

“AMERICAN PRINCESS” EPISODE 3: For episode 3, the title is “Down There” and the official synopsis is, “Amanda attempts to win Maggie’s respect with the help of Delilah, David and the other Rennies; Brian tries to loosen up at promotional events for the Renaissance festival.”

“AMERICAN PRINCESS” EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is called “Why Are You Romeo?” and the synopsis of the episode reads, “Amanda has surprise visitors who struggle with the hypersexuality on display at the Renaissance festival; Brian develops a crush; Maggie leads a Royal Pub Crawl.”

“AMERICAN PRINCESS” EPISODE 5: For episode 5, the title is “Man Stuff” and the official synopsis is, “Amanda’s family lures her back to New York City; Delilah plans a party to celebrate Lulu and Shart’s daughter, Breeze; Maggie wrestles with Brian’s new romance; David, Stick and Shart have a ‘man’ outing.”