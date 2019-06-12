How to Watch ‘Catfish’ New Season 8 Episodes Online

Catfish is back for its 8th season on MTV. The season premieres tonight at 8/7c, and sees host Nev Schulman team up with celebrity guests to help uncover the truth behind online relationships. For those who want to watch the show’s new episodes but you don’t have a cable subscription or your cable package doesn’t come with the MTV channel, there are still options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

MTV is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MTV on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Nev Schulman recently sat down with Tucson.com to discuss the new season and how it differs, both technically and thematically, from everything that came before. “I think what made these episodes particularly interesting and what really kind of gave us the idea to call this a season of firsts is that we were surprised every time we did an episode,” he explained.

“Obviously, I’ve made a lot of episodes of the show, and I’ve seen a lot of situations that are very similar to other situations,” Nev added. “But genuinely, this season… I don’t know if it was something to do with the planetary alignment or maybe just a sort of changing of a generation of people who are using social media in new different ways… but we saw some really wild things that we’ve never seen.”

Guest hosts who are slated to appear during season 8 include actress and singer Kimiko Glenn, singer and songwriter Elle King, and actress Tallulah Willis. The latter has appeared on previous episodes of Catfish. Former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford is also a returning guest who will co-host the season premiere. Nev said that working with different co-hosts gives each episode a unique perspective.

“I love that I got to bring back Tallulah and Kamie,” he revealed. “Elle came, who I totally adore, who has a very profound sense of self-expression and emotional intelligence that is evident in her songwriting, but also in person. I had a great time with Kimiko Glenn, who I obviously admire as an actress-singer-performer, but who’s also just a ball of light energy that makes the show fun to watch.”

Nev worked most frequently with co-host Justin Combs. “I did a few episodes with Justin Combs, who I didn’t know much about going into it, but turns out to be a just wonderfully, sound, polite, sweet guy,” he said. So, just for me personally to meet new people and to work with them and to just sort of pick things up from them and reimagine the situations because I’m kind of looking at it through their eyes.”