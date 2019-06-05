Watch: CMT Music Awards Opening Performance 2019

Watch the CMT Music Awards Opening Performance of 2019, kicking off the show at 8 p.m. ET.

Thomas Rhett performed “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” with Little Bigtown and Trombone Shorty.

It’s airing tonight on several networks including CMT, MTV and TV land. The awards show is held in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s host is Little Big Town, for the second year in a row. The 2019 CMT Awards stage will include an impressive range of artists, including hosts Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, the Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Kelsey Ballerini.

Little Big Town will also take the stage for a performance, teaming up with Trombone Shorty and Thomas Rhett. Viewers will also see collaborations between Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris, Boyz II Men take the stage with Brett Young, and Brandi Carlile teaming up with Tanya Tucker.

Big things are in the works for @carrieunderwood's #CMTawards performance tonight! You don't wanna miss this! Tune in tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/VN2wS1VXwc — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

Carrie Underwood is a nominee for her Video of the Year, and could take home her fifth award from the Country Music Awards 2019.

She said on the red carpet that fans and performers were “fired up.”

They were expecting rain in Nashville, and she said there is no traction on her heels.

“So tune in,” she joked.