‘Euphoria’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 2 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the second episode of the new HBO series called Euphoria. Created by Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake, this series is already getting great reviews while also generating a lot of controversy. The second epiosde airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m Central), Sunday, June 23, 2019. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

Euphoria‘s description for episode 2 reads: “Rue becomes excited about her new friend, Jules, but struggles to put the past behind her; Nate becomes obsessed with Maddy’s hookup, Tyler, while trying to get back together with Maddy; Kat finds out that a video of her has surfaced online.” Tonight’s episode is called Stuntin’ Like My Daddy, and next week’s will be called Made You Look.

According to HBO, this series navigates love and friendships and is an adaptation of an Israeli series by the same name. The series is produced in partnership with A24.

HBO’s description of the series reads: “The coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.”

Last week introduced us to the series and all the characters. Last week’s episode was from Rue’s point of view, and each episode in the season is supposed to be from a different character’s viewpoint. Rue deals with extreme anxiety and struggles with her father’s death. She’s found that drugs are the only way she can cope. The episode began with her being released from rehab after she had overdosed and her younger sister found her. But because she finds life hard to deal with without drugs, she went right back on drugs as soon as she got out. However, near the end of the episode she met Jules, and it looks like she and Jules might be lifelines for each other.

The cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.