‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 4 Live Stream: How to Watch FWTD Online for Free

Tonight is the premiere of Season 5 Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) You’ll likely want to watch the show live so you don’t miss a thing. Read on for all the details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of AMC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs (and sometimes longer) even if you forgot to record it.

Additionally, AMC Premiere is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main package. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade of AMC that allows you to watch all of AMC’s current shows (and some old ones) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as (and sometimes earlier than) they air live. Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere Online

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include AMC.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Preview

Here are the previews for tonight.

Here’s a quick recap of the Season 4 Episode 3, with spoilers of course.

Last week, Dwight reunited with Morgan and met the rest of the group for the first time, when his path unexpectedly crossed with John Dorie and June’s travels. He was expecting to have to explain himself to Morgan, but Morgan welcomed him with open arms. Dwight has been trying to find out what happened to his wife, who has been leaving him clues at each place she stops along the way. (Oh, and we had that weird San Antonio Split scene.)

Meanwhile, the group is still trying to find Al, who disappeared while following a story. The viewers know that someone in a mask kidnapped Al.

We were left with a strange twist at the end of Episode 3 that fans are still trying to process. Alicia, Morgan, Dwight, John Dorie, and the whole crew decided it was time to cut down the zombie brigade (where they’re tied up by their own intestines) and find out what’s on the other side. But just before they could, one of the kids called Alicia on the radio and told her to meet them, because they were ready to finally meet up. For this entire episode, they’ve been hiding from them and wanting nothing to do with them, but they finally changed their minds.

So the group shows up at the kids’ van, only to find one kid there, covered in blood and crying.

Meanwhile, we find the rest of the kids’ crew back at the zombie brigade, attaching more zombies. They talk about their diabolical plan to get information about Alicia’s crew through the kid pretending to be injured. They’re going to find out who they are once and for all.

So it turns out that the kids have been pretending all along. They are the ones who set up the zombie brigades. They are the ones who cut off walker heads and hung them from signs. Except for the radiation signs (which was something completely different), they’re the ones who have taken over the region and are scaring people off. What’s not clear at this time is whether or not they’re acting on their own.

READ NEXT: What happened to Dwight’s wife Sherry?