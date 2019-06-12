Watch ‘Little Black Mirror’ Short Films: Stories From Our Future

A series of Black Mirror shorts have just released and you can watch them here. These were expected to only be available for Netflix Latin America subscribers, but they have since been released to a wider audience.

The new episodes were originally called Little Black Mirror but have since been renamed Stories From Our Future, Digital Spy shared. They’re three mini-episodes that were originally supposed to release before Season 5 but were delayed a few days instead. The shorts are written, directed and scored by Rudy Mancuso. Some sources have said this is the first time since The Entire History of You in 2011 that anything Black Mirror related wasn’t written by Charlie Booker. However, a series of shorts were also released in Poland that, interestingly, were also called Stories from Our Future.

The episodes were posted on the Netflix America Latina YouTube Channel and on Mancuso’s, Lele Pons’, and Juanpa Zurita’s YouTube accounts simultaneously. There was concern that these would be region-locked and viewable only in Latin American countries, however they can be watched anywhere at this time.

Here are the three Latin America shorts. This one is called “The Healthy Alternative” and there is no sound. The text is all in English.

Next up is Cure for Loneliness.

And next is Getting to Know You.

If you want to see the Polish Black Mirror episodes they’re below. But they’re not in English.