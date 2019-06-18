‘The 100’ Season 6 Episode 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Nevermind Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the premiere of Season 6 Episode 7 of The 100. The episode, called “Nevermind,” is going to be a deep-dive into Clarke’s subconscious. The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can live stream Season 6 Episode 7 online tonight, even if you don’t have cable, or watch it online later tomorrow.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CW on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets). You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

‘The 100’ Season 6 Episode 7 Preview

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Still reeling after receiving Monty’s message, a small group goes down to explore the mysterious new planet; several members of Wonkru face the consequences of their decisions.”

Here are some trailers and sneak peeks for tonight.

It looks like tonight is going to be a fascinating look into Clarke’s mind, as she struggles with Josephine to regain control of her body. We’ll see a lot of scenes from her memory, now saved in drawings on the wall of the “cell” she’s been placed into Josephine can control her body.

Last week, Murphy seemed to be going along with Josephine’s plan, but is he being authentic or just doing what he must to survive? Fans are divided on Murphy’s true intentions right now.

Bellamy also appeared to admit defeat, deciding that he would go along with the Primes so that his crew can survive. Bellamy and the rest were told that Clarke is dead, so they have no idea that she’s still alive but trapped in her own mind.

We did see, however, that Madi has no intention of accepting Clarke’s death. She wants to kill all the Primes as revenge and she wants the Dark Commander’s help. My concern is that the more help she gets from the Dark Commander, the more control he will gain, kind of like how Josephine is controlling Clarke. It’s all from Becca’s tech, so it’s possible that Becca’s later Flame technology still has a bit of a flaw or loophole in it that would allow it to work like this mind drive technology in certain circumstances.