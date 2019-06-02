‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch WCTH Online for Free

Tonight is the Season 6 finale of Hallmark’s hit series When Calls the Heart. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘When Calls the Heart’ Finale Preview

Our latest season at Hope Valley is coming to a close and it all seems to have gone by just far too quickly. I’m not ready to say goodbye, are you?

Here’s an extended preview:

Fans have a lot of predictions about what’s going to happen tonight. Some think that Abigail will be recast and Elizabeth will get a phone call indicating Abigail will be back next season. Others think we won’t hear anything about Abigail and she’ll be gone from the show for good at this point.

We’ll also see baby Jack’s christening, which will be fun. But more than likely, Jack Sr.’s mom and Elizabeth’s mom won’t be there. Jack’s brother probably won’t be there either. Fans have noted that he seemed to just mysteriously “disappear” from the show, but it was never really addressed. He was last seen at Jack and Elizabeth’s wedding, where he had become a wealthy professional, but we haven’t seen him since.

It also seems like the show is setting up Lee and Rosemary to adopt, now that it appears that Rosemary can’t have children. Maybe they will adopt the little boy who’s currently staying with them. Some fans think that if they adopt in the finale it will be rushed, but it really feels like the show is heading in that direction.

It looks like we’ll also see some drama between Elizabeth and her two potential new love interests. It’s probably a little too soon for Elizabeth to be moving on romantically, but the two new men in town have definitely caught her eye.