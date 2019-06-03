What Does NOS4A2 Mean & How Do You Pronounce It?

The new series NOS4A2 airs on AMC tonight, but some viewers are going to be confused by the series’ title. What does NOS4A2 mean anyway? Read on for more details.

If you say NOS4A2 out loud, it sounds like Nosferatu and that’s intentional, The Wrap shared. Nosferatu is the name of a classic 1929 silent film about a vampire named Count Orlok. The name is part of an inside joke in the series (and the book series on which it’s based.) The main character Charles Manx (played by Zachary Quinto) is a vampire, but with a different twist. Jami O’Brien told The Wrap about her series: “It’s kind of a fun twist on the vampire genre. Charlie Manx is a kind of vampire but he’s not any kind of vampire that we’ve seen before.” So the Nosferatu reference is a bit of an inside joke.

NOS4A2 is also the license plate on Charlie Manx’s car, a 1938 Rolls-Royce.

So in summary, NOS4A2 is a callback to the Nosferatu classic movie, but also a tongue-in-cheek callback because the vampire in this series also feeds on people, but in a very different way.

If you want to pronounce NOS4A2, just say Nosferatu. That’s the “official” pronunciation for the show if you’re talking about it with friends and colleagues. Sure, they may look it up online later and have a tough time finding it, but that’s how you should pronounce the show’s title.

The description for the TV series reads: “Based on Joe Hill’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, “NOS4A2” is a different kind of vampire story. It follows Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children and then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him.”