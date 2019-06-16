What Happened to Dwight’s Wife Sherry on ‘The Walking Dead’? Will She Be on FTWD?

What happened to Dwight’s wife Sherry on The Walking Dead? Is there any chance we’ll see her on Fear the Walking Dead? Here’s everything we know so far. Warning: This post will have minor spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead‘s and major spoilers for past episodes of The Walking Dead.

The last time we saw Dwight’s wife, Sherry, on Fear the Walkign Dead was in Season 7 “Sing Me a Song,” when she reluctantly told Negan (while Carl was at the Sanctuary) that Mark had shirked his duties in order to be with one of Negan’s wives, Amber. Negan later irons Mark’s face as punishment. Later she stood with Dwight in a stairwell, smoking cigarettes, saying that Negan’s deal was only supposed to affect them. You can watch a video of that scene below.

Although this was the last time we actually saw Sherry, she played a role in a Season 7 episode called “Hostiles and Calamities.” She freed Daryl from the Sanctuary and then fled herself, knowing that she would pay severely for what she did.

Dwight later found a note from her after Negan ordered him to bring her back. Dwight found a home they had lived in, with a mysterious letter from her talking about memory problems Dwight had. (Interestingly, this was never mentioned again on the show.) Dwight framed Dr. Emmett Carson for helping her escape, and Negan threw Carson in the furnace as punishment.

Here’s what Sherry’s later said:

D — we always said that if we got separated, I should come back here and wait for you. You’d show up with beer and pretzels. You remember that? I know. You probably don’t. You always said that when we started dating, you forgot to tell me you had a shitty memory. You used to get so frustrated by it knowing you wouldn’t remember those good days, those special days. I felt bad for you. I remember you said there was so much you wanted to hold on to, and then it’d be gone. But you’re lucky you don’t remember things, D. I wish I could wait for you now. But I don’t know if you’d come with me or if you’d take me back there or you’d kill me. You didn’t want to live in that world, and I made you. I did what I did because I didn’t want you to die. But now you’ve killed, and you’ve become everything you didn’t want to be, and it’s my fault. You were better than me. Most people are. I let Daryl go because he reminded you of who you used to be, and I wanted to let you forget. I don’t think I’m gonna make it out here, but you’re wrong. Being there isn’t better than being dead. It’s worse. I hope you realize that, and I hope you get away. I hope you remember the good days, even just one of them, but I don’t think you will. I don’t think you’ll ever read this. I loved who you were. I’m sorry I made you into who you are. Goodbye, Honey.”

Some fans thought that maybe Dwight had early onset dementia, but it was never brought up again and he hasn’t demonstrated any signs of the memory issues that Sherry talked about in the letter.

In Season 8, Dwight still had Sherry on his mind. He decided to go look for his wife after Daryl exiled him.

Now that Dwight is joining Fear the Walking Dead, he hasn’t found Sherry yet. (This story was written before Episode 3 of Season 5 aired and will be updated after the show.) We got one hint about Sherry’s fate in a quote from Ian Goldberg, co-showrunner of FTWD. Comicbook.com reported that Goldberg said: “One thing we saw Dwight do a lot of on The Walking Dead, was he did a lot of bad things in his time. He was a bad dude for quite a while. But he was someone who had lost a great deal and was motivated by his love for Sherry, so we’re going to see him wrestling with that this season on the show… We don’t want to say too much about the story, but his arc very much lines up with the things that some of our other characters are struggling with.”

So that’s a hint… Dwight is going to be wrestling with his love for Sherry and how she had motivated him…for some reason.

We do know is that the actress who played Sherry, Christine Evangelista, is not listed as appearing on any episodes of Fear the Walking Dead this season on IMDB, and she hasn’t been quoted anywhere as appearing. She also hasn’t been seen in any promos or in behind-the-scenes filming. She last appeared on 20 episodes of The Arrangement, including in 2018, which is likely why she left The Walking Dead in 2017.

So although we don’t know yet what happened to Dwight’s wife, we do know that Dwight is still struggling with her absence.

