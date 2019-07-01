What Was on Althea’s Tape on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’? [Video & Photos]

In Season 5 Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, we finally get to see what’s been happening with Althea (Al) since she was kidnapped in episode 1. But during the episode, a big deal is made about that tape she made right before she was kidnapped. If you can’t remember what was on it, here’s a quick refresher. This post will have minor spoilers for Episode 5.

First, here’s a video of the moment she was kidnapped. Jump past the Strand portion and the Al portion shows immediately after. This also includes exactly what she was filming that the apparent CRM member (the group behind the symbol) thinks is so important to get back.

Here are some photos of what Al was looking at. She found a lot of information, including what appears to be a map.

This is the same symbol of the group that took Rick. In the two timelines, the events happened around the same time. Remember: The Walking Dead is now years ahead of Fear, but at the time that Rick disappeared, Fear had jumped forward and they were close to being in the same timeline.

It’s really tough to tell what is in these photos, but it’s important to CRM (the name used to refer to the group that took Al.)

The symbol is on every page.

These appear to be multiple maps. Perhaps it’s indicating areas the group needs to hit and assignments that the person who died had? Or it could be related to the group’s compound. We don’t know where they’re located, since they have a helicopter for traveling.

The group is called CRM by fans because of the CRM stamp that you can clearly see on some of their papers, including the one in the photo below.

Since the symbol is the same on this helicopter as was on the helicopter that took Rick, it has to be the same group.

I’m guessing that a smart person with some intel might be able to use what’s on Al’s video to figure out more about CRM or even where they’re located, putting their goals at risk.

Whatever Al picked up on that video, it’s important to the group that it doesn’t get into the wrong hands. They operate in secrecy and not much is known about them. Sometimes I think that the children that are with Alicia know more about the group, but they’re not talking right now.

Al’s a unique character on the show, and fans are glad she’s here.

Catching up with #fearthewalkingdead and this Al is perfect. Almost like another one I know. I want to see her and Alecia together, but I’m sure that’s asking for too much. pic.twitter.com/Vuwx7o1NNI — Cat (@CPQNY_) April 18, 2019

Her story of wanting to preserve people’s stories for future generations is one that many can relate to. Preserving history is important and if society is ever brought back after all of this, Al’s tapes and the stories of the survivors will be in high demand. They’re an important part of history and understanding humanity.