‘When Calls the Heart’ Spinoff: When Does ‘When Hope Calls’ Premiere?

A new spinoff for When Calls the Heart is premiering sooner than you might expect. Read on to learn everything we know so far about When Hope Calls and how to watch it.

When Hope Calls will premiere on Hallmark Movies Now in August 2019. So yes, in about two months the spinoff is going to launch. But you won’t be able to watch it on the Hallmark Channel like When Calls the Heart. You’ll need a different service to watch When Hope Calls.

You can see a trailer for When Hope Calls here. The official synopsis reads: “From the beloved world of When Calls The Heart comes When Hope Calls, a new Hallmark Movies Now original series that tells the story of sisters Lillian and Grace who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between the traditions of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Throughout their journey, they discover community, acceptance and love as they create the family they always longed to have. Familiar faces from Hope Valley, including Rosemary and Leland Coulter and Mountie Nathan Grant will be visiting Brookfield throughout the season.”

#Hearties – please join me in welcoming Morgan Kohan as Lillian to the cast of #WhenHopeCalls! Be sure to follow her account, @Mokoe here on Twitter for new and exciting information! #WhenHopeCallsCast @HMNow pic.twitter.com/KWFY4vl2PC — Bobbi Schutte (@BobbiSchutte) May 31, 2019

Hallmark Movies Now is a streaming service for Hallmark. It’s commercial free with unlimited access. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial here. However, it’s probably best to wait until the new series starts before giving the free trial a try. Hallmark Movies Now costs $5.99 a month or you can save and get a yearly subscription for $59.99. It also includes Hallmark content that may not be available anywhere else, including encores of series and movies. You can also subscribe to and watch Hallmark Movies Now through Amazon.

Hallmark Movies Now is viewable on iOS, Amazon Fire, Android, Roku, and other devices.

Jocelyn Hudon, who stars as one of the main characters for When Hope Calls, has returned for the last couple episodes of When Calls the Heart. This is a great way to promote the new series, which starts in just a couple months.

If you have any questions or problems watching Hallmark Movies Now, you can contact their customer care here.