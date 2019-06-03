Who Gets Injured on ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight? 6/3/19

Contestants getting injured has become something of a standing tradition on The Bachelorette. Last season saw two guys wind up in the hospital, so it makes sense that things would get heated as the remaining contestants battle it out for Hannah Brown’s affection. But who gets injured on tonight’s episode? How serious are the injuries?

There are fifteen bachelors who are still in the running for Hannah’s final rose: Connor Saeli, Devin Harris, Dustin Kendrick, Dylan Barbour, Garrett Powell, Grant Eckel, Jed Wyatt, John Paul Jones, Kevin Fortenberry, Luke P., Luke Stone, Matteo Valles, Mike Johnson, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron. The two who are injured tonight are Dustin Kendrick and Kevin Fortenberry.

Dustin Kendrick Sits Out Tonight’s Rugby Game After Suffering an Injury In Episode 2

For tonight’s group date, thirteen of these men will play a game of rugby against each other in green vs. stripes uniforms while a crowd of fans watch from the sidelines. Dustin Kendrick is forced to sit out the game due to injuries he suffered during a previous episode. He injured himself during the roller derby competition in episode two, and according to the Inquisitr, he required some attention from the medics.

The other contestant who gets injured is Kevin Fortenberry. Reality Steve reports that he got injured during the rugby game and was subsequently taken away via ambulance. The shot of Kevin’s ambulance was teased in the season trailer, and led to much speculation about who was in it. TV Shows Ace reports that Luke P. may have been responsible, but the specific details of the injury have been kept under wraps until the episode airs. That said, TV Shows Ace confirms that Kevin will get a rose and get to move on from this date.

Kevin Fortenberry Gets Injured During the Rugby Game & Gets Taken Away In an Ambulance

This is not the first time that Kevin has gotten unexpected attention from fans. According to In Touch Weekly, the contestant was charged with two Class A Misdemeanors and one Class B Misdemeanor for driving under the influence in August 2017. The documents obtained by the publication state that Kevin was charged with a DUI after his blood-alcohol level was 0.098 and he was going 66mph in a 35mph zone.

“Driver acted surprised when I told him his speed,” said the officer who pulled him over. “He began to provide a lengthy explanation as to where he was coming from; however, he had difficulty pronouncing words and continually slurred his speech.” Kevin pleaded guilty to the DUI, and was ordered to go to counseling, attend a victim impact panel, pay $3,155 in fines and fees and $750 in restitution. Furthermore, he was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 12 months probation, a sentence he will not be done serving until September 16, 2019.