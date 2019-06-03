Who Plays Baby Jack on ‘When Calls the Heart’?

A highlight of the Season 6 finale of When Calls the Heart is baby Jack’s christening. The animated baby pretty much steals the show in the finale. But who plays Baby Jack? Read on for more details.

You might be surprised to learn that Baby Jack is played by twin babies.

Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor are the twin babies who play Baby Jack on When Calls the Heart. Even after the season is over, you can follow their story on Instagram here.

Their mom runs this absolutely adorable Instagram account following the twins’ lives in real life.

Their presence on the show has helped soften the blow of Jack’s departure.

And they have an adorable big brother!

Will you be following the twins’ story on Instagram now that the season of When Calls the Heart is ending?