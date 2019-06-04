Why Is ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Only Three Episodes Long? Are More Episodes Coming?

When the long-awaited Black Mirror Season 5 releases, fans will be a bit confused. Black Mirror is typically six episodes long per season, but only three episodes are listed on Netflix. Are you missing any episodes? Will more episodes be added?

Unfortunately, more episodes for Season 5 are not coming to Netflix. We won’t see any more of Black Mirror until the next season. This season’s Black Mirror is, indeed, only three episodes long.

The season is shorter because of Black Mirror‘s Bandersnatch movie, which was originally going to be part of Season 5 rather than a standalone movie, Charlie Brooker told Digital Spy. (In fact, one episode of Season 5 was already shot before they started filming Bandersnatch.) But over time, Bandersnatch felt like a season all by itself. There were also concerns that it wouldn’t be accessible on all devices like regular Black Mirror episodes, so it needed to be a standalone piece on Netflix.

Bandersnatch had a runtime of about 90 minutes, but the film is much longer when you consider all the extra content included in the movie. Brooker said the effort that went into making Bandersnatch was the equivalent to making four episodes of Black Mirror simultaneously. So in a way, Season 5 was seven episodes long if you include all the time and effort that went into making Bandersnatch.

Still, fans aren’t too happy about the season only being three episodes long.

#BlackMirror new season only HAS THREE FREAKIN EPISODES pic.twitter.com/k4S24lfhvd — freaks4kle (@freaks4kle) June 4, 2019

we really are getting only three episodes which means it'll probably just last for three hours or so which then again means that it is just a one sitting season and then after that i will feel empty again #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/OK4S9h6uVw — ً (@foolsqueer) May 15, 2019

So, #BlackMirror is only releasing THREE episodes??? Tell me I’m missing something — Keisha Bowles(K.B) (@Only1MeKB) May 29, 2019

How is the new season of #BlackMirror only gon’ be three episodes? I need more!!! pic.twitter.com/cBSlItSoTZ — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) May 15, 2019

Only three episodes!!! The each better be 2 hours long!!! #BlackMirror — shelbyroach (@shelbyroach15) May 16, 2019

The ultimate decision was whether to try to include more episodes in Season 5 but push back the release date even more or just go ahead and release a three-episode season. They opted for three episodes so they could release Season 5 now.