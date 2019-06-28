Will Michael and Wife Sarah Get Divorced on Love After Lockup?

Michael Simmons and wife Sarah Simmons, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, have had a tumultuous relationship since Michael’s mistress Megan entered the picture. The Michael-Megan-Sarah love triangle has left viewers scrambling to try to keep up with the drama for some time, and after last week’s episode, fans are wondering whether Michael and Sarah are still together, or if he did finally hire a divorce lawyer and leave, as he told Megan he was going to do.

During last week’s episode of the show, Megan met Michael at the jail when he was released from prison. After an awkward conversation with Michael’s mother and sister (who don’t like Megan), Megan confronted Michael on why he never told her about Sarah, and asked him if he planned to stay married to her, to which he replied “no.”

“I gave you my virginity and you was married,” Megan told Michael. He insisted he never tried to manipulate Megan, and that he was going through “hell” with Sarah, and didn’t consider that he was cheating because he didn’t feel like he wasn’t technically “with” his wife anymore at the time.

Michael admitted that he loved Sarah but that he wasn’t in love with her anymore. He said their marriage was “toxic” and they had “major issues,” but he continued to stay in contact with her so he could see and take care of his daughter. When Megan asked Michael if he planned to stay married to Sarah, he said no, and that he wanted to hire an attorney and divorce her.

While Megan and Michael were talking, Sarah was shopping for baby clothes for Michael’s second child, whom she was still carrying at the time WE tv was filming Life After Lockup. When Michael’s sister texted her that the two were together in Michigan, she was furious. Sarah then called Michael and slammed him for spending time with his “girlfriend,” and told him she was tired of being “disrespected” and “played” by him, especially when she was nine months pregnant.

So what exactly is going on with Michael and Sarah now? He told Megan that he planned to hire a divorce lawyer, but did he go through with it? The answer to those questions are uncertain at this time and likely won’t be answered until after the spinoff wraps up. We do know that Sarah has given birth to Michael’s second child, as she posts plenty of pictures of her children on her Instagram page, but it isn’t clear at the moment if she and Michael are still together or if they both have moved on.

Sarah did post a photo on Instagram back in March saying that she forgave Michael for everything that happened between the two while they were filming the second season.

“Being rejected on national TV by the one person you thought you knew best in this world was horrific and painful,” she wrote. “NO I’m not ‘playing the victim’ I was HURT. But I regret NOTHING, I’m now sure of myself that I am a BEAUTIFUL STRONG WOMAN.” She continued: “As far as Michael, I FORGIVE you. Can’t wait to watch our babies grow, and I hope we can forever be able to be there for them together!”

Her comment only states that she forgives Michael, not that they are still together. Although she said she hopes they can watch their children grow up and be there for the kids “together,” that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are still together.

Aside from the picture above, Sarah hasn’t posted anything else regarding Michael besides pictures of their children. Neither Megan nor Michael’s social media pages give any indication of who he might have chosen either, although that might not mean anything. It could just be in all three of their contracts with WE tv that they can’t share photos with each other until the spinoff season concludes, so fans are just going to have to wait and see who he chooses by tuning in to Life After Lockup tonight at 9/8c.

READ NEXT: Love After Lockup Season 2 Couples Appearing on the Spinoff

