X-Men Dark Phoenix: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

With Dark Phoenix hitting theaters, some fans are wondering whether there will be a post-credits scene. Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the X-Men franchise has made a practice of teasing sequels after the credits roll. So is there a post-credits scene for Dark Phoenix? Does the film set up the future of the X-Men team?

Unfortunately for fans, there are no scenes after the credits. Due to the recent Disney-Fox merger, there are no X-Men sequels to set up, and therefore the filmmakers have nothing to tease once the story wraps up. The only thing that fans will be treated to at the end of the film is Hans Zimmer’s bombastic score.

That said, there is good news for longtime followers of the mutant team. Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, has said that there are plans to incorporate the team into the larger MCU, which means that heroes like Storm and Wolverine will get to appear alongside favorites like Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man.

There Is No Post-Credits Scene After ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Feige told io9 that the he wants to make sure he do the X-Men justice, and therefore won’t try to rush their incorporation into the MCU. “It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” he revealed. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

Feige also said that the MCU will be making some changes over the next few years. “The slate that we’re building over the next five years [is] not apples to apples,” he said. “It is two very distinct things and I hope they’ll feel very distinct. But there is a similar mentality going into it, which is ‘How can we continue to tell stories with some of the characters that audiences already know and love in a unique way, in a different way, in surprising way, of which we have a lot of plans and ideas and work already going into it?’ [Then] ‘How can we introduce new characters that even hardcore fans, comic fans, have barely known or barely heard of.’ That’s really exciting, too.”

Marvel President Kevin Feige Said That ‘It’ll Be a While’ Before ‘X-Men’ Joins the MCU

Simon Kinberg, the writer and director of Dark Phoenix, told The Beat that the Disney-Fox merger did affect the production of the film itself. “There was a lot of visual effects work that had to come that that impacted as well, and we just weren’t ready,” he admitted. “We probably would have been ready maybe like a month or so ago, but there were not dates available on the calendar where we felt like we had a good date to open, both domestically and internationally.”

“The movie took the time it took, because we had some pick-ups at the end of last summer or last fall,” Kinberg added. “Pick-ups are normal on all of these movies – they happen on every X-Men movie, they happen on every Marvel movie — but it’s hard on these X-Men movies, because unlike Marvel Studios that pre-plan a pick-up period where they schedule a pick-up period with the actors.”