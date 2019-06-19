‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Cast Spoilers: New Actors & Characters Will Bring Surprises

Yellowstone Season 2 is premiering tonight and we have a lot to look forward to seeing. Kevin Costner as John Dutton is returning, despite fans’ being concerned that his character might be killed off after facing a battle with cancer. So far, he’s still around. Some new mysterious characters are also joining, and some old favorites will still be around. Here are the spoilers about the cast and new characters you may be seeing this season.

Paramount has revealed some tantalizing details about Season 2. Here’s the cast who will be returning for the second season:

Kevin Costner as John Dutton (This means he hasn’t died of cancer.)

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, the troubled young son

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, John’s daughter

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, John’s now estranged son

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, Kayce’s estranged wife

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Monica and Kayce’s son and the light of John Dutton’s life

Jefferson White as Jimmy

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Atticus Todd as Ben Waters (per IMDB)

Hugh Dillon as Sheriff Donnie Haskell (per IMDB)

We’ve also learned some interesting news about new characters joining the show.

Neal McDonough is joining the cast for Season 2, according to the trailer for Season 2. He’s playing the role of Malcolm Beck. You may remember him from credits like Project Blue Book (Gen. James Harding), Suits (Sean Cahill), Legends of Tomorrow (Damien Darhk), Arrow, Rogue (Casey Oaks), To Appomattox (Joseph), Public Morals, Mob City (William), Justified (Robert), Desperate Housewives (Dave), Traveler, Medical Investigation, Boomtown, Band of Brothers (Lynn Compton), The Incredible Hulk (Bruce Banner in 1996-1997), Murder One, and more.

Neal’s character is described as a “wealthy business mogul who runs an area casino with his brother Teal. They are power players, down and dirty fighters who know how to work the system to get what they want,” according to Deadline.

According to IMDB, Ryan Dorsey is joining as Blake. His other credits include Runaways (Mike), Bosch (Sheriff), Ray Donovan, Colony, Pitch (Tommy), The Vampire Diaries, Justified (Earl), and more. We don’t know much more than this. They’ve kept details about Dorsey pretty under wraps so far. Dorsey hasn’t tweeted anything telling yet either.

According to IMDB, James Jordan is joining as Steve Hendon. His other credits include Destroyer, The Endless, Wind River, iZombie, Bloodline, Fargo, Blue, True Blood (Ray), Veronica Mars (Tim Foyle/Lucky), 24, Just Legal, CSI, Close to Home, and more. We don’t know too much else about his role either, but he’s confirmed it in his Twitter bio, which reads in part: “Steven Hendon in ssn 2 of Yellowstone.”