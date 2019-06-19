‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere: Top Spoilers, Predictions & Photos

If you can’t wait for Yellowstone Season 2 to premiere tonight, then you may be looking for every possible hint and clue about the new season that you can find. Here are all the best spoilers, predictions, and photos for the Season 2 premiere (and a little beyond.) Of course, this episode will have spoilers for Yellowstone Season 2.

Tonight’s episode is called The Thundering. The synopsis reads: “Kayce settles into his new role at the ranch. A damaging article threatens to expose John. Rainwater pitches his new plan to the tribal council.”

From this synopsis, we can guess that Jaime went ahead and went forward with his story about his dad, working with investigative journalist Sarah. She had told Jamie last season that either she would expose him along with the rest of the Dutton family, or he could get ahead of the story and give her the scoop, which might help his run for attorney general. Since his dad essentially disowned him when he decided to run, it appears that he goes ahead with that story.

It also looks like Kayce and John might be mending some fences, but Kayce and Monica are still broken up (at least they were when Season 1 ended.)

Here is the main trailer for Season 2.

In the trailer for Season 2, which you can watch above, John Dutton starts out by saying that his family has found themselves in an interesting situation. And when Rip is knocked out, it looks like it’s Malcolm Beck, a new character played by Neal McDonough, who orders the hit. John tells Sheriff Donnie that the “walls are closing in on all sides.” “We’re fighting to survive.”

Neal’s character is described as a “wealthy business mogul who runs an area casino with his brother Teal. They are power players, down and dirty fighters who know how to work the system to get what they want,” according to Deadline.

And then there’s a clip of Beth grabbing a knife.

Someone’s attacking her.

Beth appears to be in danger at some point in Season 2. She may have gone too far in one of her threats to someone and now it’s coming back to haunt her.

The reporter Sarah Nguyen is back and she’s saying that the Duttons’ family isn’t a kingdom and their dad isn’t a king. “Your family deserves to lose everything.” It looks like she’s talking to Jamie. I’m guessing she’s defending the hit piece she’s writing on the Duttons, that Jaime is helping her with.

Then we see Kayce saying, “There are wolves everywhere here.” We know from the synopsis that Kayce is back on the ranch, working with his dad.

And Rainwater is back, still fighting with John. These photos look like they are from a groundbreaking for his new casino/hotel community that threatens John’s family land.

In this next photo, is that Jamie in the background of this photo? Does that mean that he and John are back on civil terms again? This is right before John says there’s a war coming.

But in another scene, we see Rainwater talking about new partnerships and shaking Jamie’s hand. So I think Jaime and John are permanently at odds at this point.

A bar fight happens at some point in Season 2:

And Beth warns Jamie that he’ll be torn up into tiny pieces. And then we hear Jamie saying, “To beat her (likely Beth) I have to attack him. I have to play dirty.” So yes, Jaime is still at war against his family.

They are not friends.

And someone’s getting beaten up bad in the screenshot from the trailer below:

Maybe even blown up. But this could be from an entirely different scene below.

And who is this letter for? It reads: “Don’t forget who you work for.” Could it be Jaime, trying to break free of his agreement? I’m guessing no, it’s someone completely different.

At one point in the trailer, John tells Kayce that they need to figure out how big of a role he’s playing the family. “You understand what I’m asking?” I hope John isn’t asking Kayce to do something illegal for him, but it’s likely.

It also looks like John’s health is still a big issue. :(

Unfortunately, John seems to still be struggling with his health and trying to cement his family’s future with whatever time he has left.