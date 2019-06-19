‘Yellowstone’ Season 2: What Time & Channel Does the Premiere Air on the West & East Coast?

The long-awaited Season 2 of Yellowstone with Kevin Costner finally airs tonight. And with so much at stake with the Dutton Ranch, you won’t want to miss a second. Here are all the details you’ll need on how to watch the episode tonight.

Yellowstone Premiere Time & Date: Yellowstone airs tonight, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) On the West Coast, the episode airs at 10 p.m. Pacific., according to Paramount’s website.

Yellowstone Channel: Yellowstone‘s premiere tonight is airing on both Paramount and CMT, according to TV Guide. The episode’s 10 p.m. Eastern premiere airs on both channels. The repeat at 11:04 p.m. Eastern airs an encore on Paramount at 11:04 p.m. Eastern (but not on CMT.) Then the premiere airs again Thursday, June 20, at 12:05 a.m. Eastern on Paramount.

To find what channel Paramount or CMT is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount or CMT is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Length: Tonight’s episode is four minutes longer than an hour. That means it will be ending at 11:04 p.m. Eastern.

About the series: The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The main character, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen. But things are starting to fall apart on him now that the second season is beginning. His health is at risk and his family is falling apart. It appears that his cancer might be back and he’s planning for the end.

Here’s a great video showing Costner talking about why he tries to avoid stuntmen when he can.

Season 2 is expected to have 10 episodes. Tonight’s is called “A Thundering.” The episode title for June 26 is called “New Beginnings” and it will air on June 26, 2019, a week after the premiere.