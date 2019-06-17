Zachary Levi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zachary Levi, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 host and Shazam! star, said he feels prettier than he did at 16 after his style team prepped him for the show, which airs tonight at 9 ET.

“This is it!” he wrote on Instagram. “The @mtv Movie&TV Awards are finally here, tonight at 9pm! I can’t promise that you’ll find my hosting even slightly adequate, but HOT DA*N if my style team didn’t make me feel prettier than when I rang in my Quinceañera a few years back!”

The Shazam! actor is this year’s host for the show, which is planned to be “more of a party than award show,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Zachary Levi was chosen as host, in part, to give the show a “fresh take.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is held in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 38-year-old Zachary Levi is known for the worldwide box office hit Shazam! and his role as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World. He also played Chuck Bartowski in the TV series, Chuck, and played Benjamin in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He won a SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Levi also performed an award-winning duet with Mandy Moore on Tangled, “I See the Light.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Zachary Levi Took a Souvenir Home From ‘Shazam!’

Zachary Levi took a souvenir home from the Shazam! set, he said in an MTV News interview.

“I kept the sign from The Booty Trap,” he said, referencing a strip club on the movie. “I have it at my barn in Texas.”

He said he wasn’t allowed to keep his superhero suit, but the sign will serve as decoration at a barn, where Zachary Levi lives in Texas.

“I have, like, the neon sign that was outside the strip club. I was like ‘That’s funny. I want to keep that,'” he said.

While his character appeared sneaky during his stop at the strip club, Zachary Levi said he would choose the ability to fly over invisibility as his superpower, to keep himself out of trouble.

“I’m not trying to sneak around and do stuff I shouldn’t be doing, OK?” he said in the interview.

2. Zachary Levi Wants Nerd HQ to be His Legacy

Zachary Levi re-imagined a Comic-Con company and event, Nerd Machine and Nerd HQ, into a non-profit to keep his creation going.

He said in a March interview he hopes the event will return.

“It’s something I really believe in, so much so that I have put a lot of my blood sweat and tears into it,” he said in the interview. “I’m turning it into a full non-for-profit, because I just want it to exist. I don’t need it to make money. I just need it to continue to be something that hopefully inspires people and, you know, raises money and awareness for non-profits outside of it and creates community.”

Nerd HQ pulled out of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calfornia in 2017. Levi reinvented the property as a non-profit organization. He initially fronted all the costs for Nerd HQ, but lost a significant amount of personal money after two major sponsors pulled out, according to Comicbook.

Crowdfunding attempts also failed, the article said.

He said he plans to keep Nerd HQ going for the community it provides and to leave a positive impact.

“There’s so many people that I see on social media who have been very, very served by the community that Nerd Machine and Nerd HQ provided, and that’s the kind of thing that I want to leave, hopefully. When I’m out of this world, when we’re gone, the only thing that we have left is the impact – the positive impact – or, you know, sometimes unfortunately the negative impact that you leave. But I want to leave as much positive impact as I can before I’m off to wherever.”

3. Zachary Levi Spent 8 Months of His Life Playing ‘Zelda’

Zachary Levi is a lover of video games. He spent about eight months of his life playing ‘Zelda,’ he said on an interview with Conan O’Brien.

“I got to the end of the game, and I’m a completionist,” he said on CONAN. “I want to find all the loot, all the treasure, do all the side quests, all that stuff. And I think, like I beat it, and I was so thrilled. I was like, ‘Yes!’ And I looked at the screen and it was something like, ‘You’ve been playing this for eight months,’ or something. It was so long. And then I looked around and I realized I have nobody to even celebrate with. It’s just me and a bunch of fictitious characters on a screen. You don’t even get like a real trophy. You just get a digital thing that says ‘Congratulations, you wasted your time.'”

He doesn’t spend as much of his time on video games lately, but said he still loves video games.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aren’t his first stint as an awards show host. He hosted Spike TV’s Video Game Awards in 2011.

Zachary Levi Got in Shape for ‘Shazam!’

Zachary Levi got in shape for Shazam! and defended his body on Instagram after some people questioned whether his superhero muscles were real.

He discussed his fitness plan with to Men’s Health in April.

“I’m so grateful. I got paid to get into the best shape of my life,” he said. “I’m stronger now than I’ve ever been, and am so invested in my own health and wellness.”

Levi also became a sponsor for Flow supplements, which he advertises on his Instagram account. The company website lists him as a founder.

“The transformation that began as character preparation evolved into a journey to a permanently stronger and healthier lifestyle,” the website says, referencing his Shazam! training.

He talks about the supplements in his Instagram bio.

“I also make tasty, healthy fitness supplements that I’d love for you to try!” his bio says.

Levi Is Single After a Brief Marriage to Missy Peregrym

Zachary Levi is single, according to Who’s Dated Who.

He secretly married actress Missy Peregrym in June 2014, and the two separated Dec. 3, 2014, according to TMZ.

“Nobody can prepare you for marriage,” he said,” according to People. “Marriage is a whole other animal!”

He also dated Caitlin Crosby from 2008 to 2010 and had a relationship with Yvette Nicole Brown, according to Who’s Dated Who.