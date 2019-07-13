’13 Reasons Why’ Suicide Scene Cut By Netflix Following Controversy

A controversial suicide scene in “13 Reasons Why” is being cut following lengthy controversy over criticisms the scene increases risks of teen suicide, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Netflix series with a strong following among teens and young adults follows a high school student, Hannah, who dies by suicide. Her nearly three-minute suicide scene stirred up controversy on how young people were responding to the graphic scene.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement Tuesday, according to https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/netflix-alters-graphic-13-reasons-why-suicide-scene-controversy-1224489. “As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”