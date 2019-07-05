5SOS Lawsuit: Fans React to the News

5SOS is facing a lawsuit brought on by White Shadows LLC, and now #5sosisgoingtojailparty is trending on Twitter.

David Henderson, along with two other Hungarian songwriters, David Toth and Peter Ferencz, have accused Five Seconds of Summer of ripping off one of their songs, according to Bloomberg Law.

Bloomberg Law says that a complaint was filed against the Australian band in the Northern District of Texas on July 15, 2019. The case is being pursued by White Shadows LLC, which is owned by Henderson, Toth, and Ferencz. The three musicians reportedly said that “Youngblood” uses identical melodic phrases to their song “White Shadows.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Reacting to News of the Lawsuit on Twitter

we’re gonna get an updated version of this i’m so excited #5sosisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/pc3mqx3WTy — denisse ♡‘s calum (@CALUMINATl) July 22, 2019

Denisse ♡‘s calum shared screenshots from a Five Seconds of Summer music video in which the musician pose for mugshots. “We’re gonna get an updated version of this i’m so excited #5sosisgoingtojailparty,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

how fans and 5sos will look while being in jail together #5sosisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/cvl4Ky1Uzd — a n n e🇲🇽 (@ghostlymxkey) July 22, 2019

Anne posted a video of hundreds of men dressed in orange jumpsuits dancing in a courtyard. “How fans and 5sos will look while being in jail together #5sosisgoingtojailparty” she wrote.

the new 5sos merch is actually so cool #5sosisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/CGQ3PjOWuo — 𝐧𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝟓𝐬𝐨𝐬 (@easiercastaway) July 22, 2019

Noelia loves 5sos shared photos of bright orange and striped jail-inspired merchandise. “The new 5sos merch is actually so cool #5sosisgoingtojailparty,” the fan wrote.

lets be honest. they still look good #5sosisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/mRhrOVyhpg — Amber loves Calum (@Cool_Guy_Cal) July 22, 2019

Amber loves Calum shared a photo of the four musicians behind bars. “Lets be honest. they still look good #5sosisgoingtojailparty,” she wrote.

me on my way to commit a crime so i can join the boys in jail #5sosisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/BJP5UYFFHY — fa🐝ha (@fabaeha) July 22, 2019

Fabaeha posted a photo of a man sprinting. “Me on my way to commit a crime so i can join the boys in jail #5sosisgoingtojailparty,” the fan wrote.

footage of me writing a letter for 5sos when they’re in jail 🤡#5sosisgoingtojailparty pic.twitter.com/1KIR04krMM — lucey ♥s calum (@airpleans) July 22, 2019

“footage of me writing a letter for 5sos when they’re in jail 🤡

#5sosisgoingtojailparty,” Lucey ♥s Calum wrote.

David Henderson Released a Version of ‘White Shadows’ in 2016

Henderson released a version of the song “White Shadows” in 2016. His official music video has racked up over 172,789 views on YouTube. The video has also prompted dozens of comments, most of which have been posted in the past few days. People are stumbling upon the video after seeing news about the lawsuit and sharing their opinion in the comment section.

“Okay the verses sound almost identical but the chorus is completely different,” Jay Monteiro commented. “That’s enough in some cases to be considered plagiarism though. Yikes. Regardless both songs are pretty good.

“Only the intro looks like Youngblood, the rest of the song is different,” Monserrath Ramirez Lira wrote.

“Y’all being goofy as hell, 5sos is going to lose the lawsuit,” Samm Kang said. “These instrumentals are too similar.”

5SOS Released “Youngblood” in 2018

5SOS posted the official music video in August 2018. The video has since racked up almost 92 million views. Legal reps for White Shadows LLC reportedly claim that the similarities between “Youngblood” and “White Shadows” is “so striking” that “it could not be the result of mere coincidence.”

“Plagiarised from the song White Shadows?” Juliane Sofiya Martinez Pardo commented under the 5SOS video. “So close but so far away 😛 back off haters.”

“The idea that they copied this is so stupid,” KEEP CALM commented.”They don’t do things like that. You never even know if someone knew the song that somesays they copied. I will stand 5sos no matter what happens.”