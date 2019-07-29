90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The popular reality series usually features the foreign partner moving from their home country to the United States, getting a K-1 visa, and marrying their American spouse within 90 days. However, The Other Way switched it up; the spinoff features U.S. residents who are giving up their American way of life to move across the globe to be with their soulmates.

Tonight’s official TLC episode synopsis reads “Ronald has to confront his demons. Laura’s new sex toy offends Aladin. Corey and Evelin have a very different vision of their future. Paul faces Karine‘s parents with upsetting news, while Sumit leaves Jenny to go home to his parents.”

The promo above shows Laura and Aladin, one of this season’s fan-favorite couples, arguing over a sex toy that Laura brought with her to Qatar to spice things up in the bedroom. Aladin, who calls sex “jiggy jiggy,” is a bit more conservative in the bedroom than Laura, judging by the clip.

After joking about how short their sex was the first night they were together, the clip cuts over to Laura talking about how amazing their chemistry is, but that Aladin doesn’t “rock her world” in the bedroom like she thought he would. She tells the cameras that she bought something right before she came to Qatar, and pulls out a vibrating sex toy from her bag.

Aladin isn’t sure what it is at first, and asks if it’s a microphone. She tells him its a sex toy for “jiggy jiggy” and he does not take it well. He says “what the f–k, f–k you,” and jumps out of the bed. He asks her if she is “for real” and says that he “will throw this one,” presumably in the garbage. She says the toy would just be to “spice things up,” and he asks her if she feels they need to.

“You know, in America, lots of ladies have those things,” Laura tells Aladin, who responds “I am not in America. So don’t tell me ‘in America,’ ‘in America.’ You are not in America.” Although it looked like the argument was going to escalate, Aladin simply tells her that he should be enough for her, and says he needs a minute to calm down. He tells the cameras that he felt disrespected when she handed him the toy and that he was really upset.

On top of the drama with Laura and Aladin, it looks like Paul is having some issues with Karine’s family, and Corey and Evelin are at a crossroads with their relationship. Tonight’s episode promises lots of drama, fights and likely plenty of tears, so tune in at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

READ NEXT: Laura & Aladin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

