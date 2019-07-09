AGT Live Spoilers: Who Made It Through Tonight on America’s Got Talent?

America’s Got Talent had its final round of auditions tonight at 8/7c on NBC. The two-hour episode featured a number of talented and unique performers, as the judges determined which acts they want to advance to the next round of the competition.

The official episode description for tonight reads “Auditions conclude as acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer sends one more lucky act directly to the live shows in Los Angeles.” Julianne Hough has the only remaining golden buzzer up for grabs, so expect that she will be giving it to an act that she connects with on both a performative and personal level.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you don’t want to know what happened and who made it through on season 14 episode 7 of America’s Got Talent. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Ahead of the Auditions 6 episode, America’s Got Talent shared early releases of two of tonight’s auditions. The first was blind Vietnam veteran Robert Finley’s performance. He sang an original song entitled “Get It While You Can.”

They also shared a video of hoop aerialist Matthew Richardson’s performance. Julianne Hough, while teasing on Twitter that she would be using her golden buzzer during tonight’s episode, wrote that he “is a phenomenal performance artist.”