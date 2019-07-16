90 Day Fiancé’s Aladin Defends Wife Laura on Instagram

Laura and Aladin, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and stronger than ever despite plenty of skepticism and raised eyebrows from fans of the show. Aladin actually took to social media recently to defend his wife against the trolls who couldn’t believe he would be with a woman like Laura because of her weight and the age difference between them.

“Listen ladies this is the woman I fell in love with. [You] can put her down all you want but it’s just a reflection of who you are … nasty!” he wrote alongside a selfie of Laura. “She is my wife, she is my life, it doesn’t matter her age, it doesn’t matter her weight, she is the one I love. Get over it already and try to be nice and respectful! True beauty is within not in your nasty remarks about my wife. Peace & love,” he finished, ending his comment with a peace sign.

Fans swooned over his sweet post, with many writing how envious they were of Laura and Aladin’s loving relationship, while others applauded Aladin for sticking up for his woman and shutting down “jealous haters.”

“Wow! I hope to find a man who will speak up like that and love me the way you love her. Congratulations you two! Seeing stories like yours give me hope,” one user wrote. Another said “Exactly! Beauty is on the inside and when they are behind their keyboards ripping apart everyone for how they look it just proves how fake and shallow they are. Looks will fade but a good heart will be there always. Take care guys and always stick up for your love!”

Laura jumped in the comments and thanked her hubbie for saying such sweet things about her, writing “Thank you honey … some people don’t get it that sometimes in life true beauty is deeper than just looks ! When a woman puts down another woman it’s a reflection of there insecurities and jealousy!”

Aladin’s reaction to Laura’s arrival in Qatar earlier this season was so sweet, genuine and excited that fans couldn’t help but root for the happy couple. He welcomed her with open arms, a huge smile and a bouquet of flowers, even leaning over to kiss her in the airport (which is illegal in Qatar).

“I forget the rules. Everything, so I huge her, just I hug, and I give her kiss. And after, I remember I’m in Qatar,” Aladin says in a confessional below. “This country, I can’t kiss her in the airport. Qatari law, you know? But I just don’t care, you know? What will happen? They will kick me out? It’s OK. Let’s go. We are together now.”

Aladin himself actually mentioned her weight gain when he saw her after six months apart, and said that he doesn’t care, he just missed her so much and he wants to do “jiggy jiggy really quick.”

The couple is still together and stronger than ever today. You can read more about their relationship here, and tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

