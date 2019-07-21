Will Alicia Die or Live on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’? What Happened on Season 5 Episode 8?

If you’ve been following Fear the Walking Dead then you might have noticed that fan-favorite Alicia’s life seems to be in danger. Is she going to die in Season 5 Episode 8? Read on for more details. This post will have MAJOR spoilers for the mid-season finale, Episode 8 of Season 5, airing July 21, 2019.

At the end of Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, it really looked like Alicia was done for and going to die. She was exposed to deadly radiation after fighting a walker with a radiation necklace and seemed to completely give up on the idea of living. Then Morgan gave her a pep talk and she decided to keep fighting. But was that fight fruitless? Is she going to die anyway?

For most of this season, we’ve been told that any walkers wearing radiation alert necklaces could have been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation and the survivors should do everything in their power to avoid these walkers and not fight them. (We won’t get into the weeds about how radiation doesn’t really work this way and most of the main gang probably should have been exposed to radiation anyway.)

In an effort to save the children who didn’t want her help until the very last second, Alicia fought off a bunch of walkers and then led them away from where the children were fleeing last week. But in the process, she had to fight a radiation-exposed walker and ended up with the walker’s blood all over her. In fact, it even looked like the blood might have gotten into her mouth and eyes.

So how is she still alive and seemingly fine in Episode 8? Well, in the first few minutes of the episode we’re seeing a flashback from before Logan took over the warehouse. But even after that, she’s still alive and well.

We learn in Episode 8 that Alicia got a decontamination shower from Grace and scrubbed her body, getting rid of her clothes, in an effort to rid herself of any possible radiation contamination. (Never mind that she probably should have jumped into a river or something right away to get the blood off her as soon as possible, instead of just washing her face before she found Grace.)

If Alicia had truly been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation from the walker’s blood (and even possibly ingested it) this likely wouldn’t have been enough to save her. But the show is presenting us with the idea that the decontamination shower was enough OR Alicia lucked out and the walker with the necklace really hadn’t been exposed.

Probably the fairest assumption is the latter. Alicia’s walker wasn’t really exposed to radiation and she got very, very lucky. Otherwise, she should be showing some signs of radiation poisoning by the time the episode is over.

On Reddit, viewers were confused too. u/Delnation wrote: “They just… gave up on that plot thread, pretty much. Alicia gets a decontamination shower by Grace at the beginning like Morgan did, gets some new clothes, and… that’s basically it.”

There’s a chance she might show some signs of radiation sickness in the second-half of the season and we’ll get back to this plotline later. But I’m going to guess that Alicia truly is OK and just got very lucky by not actually encountering a walker who had been exposed to radiation.