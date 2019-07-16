Amber Baltierra, Tyler’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have been long-term Teen Mom fan favorites, and viewers continue to get insight into the ups and downs of their marriage on Teen Mom OG. Since the reality show puts their personal lives on display for all to see, it is unsurprising that, through the years, the Baltierra’s close friends and family have been featured on the show, including Tyler’s sister Amber.

Amber Baltierra returns to Teen Mom OG on tonight’s episode, entitled “Mother of a Mother’s Day.” The synopsis reads “Catelynn celebrates Mother’s Day at home, while Tyler visits his sister in Texas and discovers that Butch has relapsed; Maci goes to Washington to advocate for PCOS; Cheyenne is shocked at Cory’s girlfriend’s behavior.”

Ahead of tonight’s episode, here’s what you need to know about Amber Baltierra:

1. She Was Living in Tyler & Catelynn’s Old Home Until They Evicted Her

Last year, viewers of Teen Mom OG saw drama unfold between Tyler and Catelynn and Amber. Although the couple had been letting Amber live in their home, Tyler kicked his sister out of the house after learning that the police had received complaints about the house’s condition.

The police advised that “The main issue was the lawn and the front window. And right now, the water’s turned off. So what we need you to do is mow the lawn, cover up that front window with plywood.” Ultimately, however, the “horror house” was condemned.

2. She Went to Rehab for Drug Abuse in March 2018

Following the drama she caused with her brother and sister-in-law’s home, Amber checked into a 90-day rehab center to treat drug-related issues. She seems to be doing well, and has been posting her chips on social media every time she meets a new milestone. She celebrated 1 year sober on May 12, and many of her supporters offered their congratulations and encouragements in the comments of her commemorative post.

3. Amber Is Tyler’s Only Sibling

In spite of any issues they may have, Tyler and Amber are still pretty close since they are each other’s only sibling. He has appeared in a number of her recent Instagram posts, on family outings with her, her kids, and their mom.

Amber is a mother of two, to her kids Jordan and Lexi, whom she features regularly on her Instagram account.

In spite of her problems, many of which she’s had to face in the public eye, she is clearly a caring mom to her kids. Just before she checked into rehab, she wrote a heartfeltInstagram post to her kids:

“These two. They are my rock. My motivation. My inspiration. The reason I breathe and wake up everyday. Mommy loves you to more than you guys may know right now.. you both deserve nothing but the best and I will give that to you. I’m gonna miss you these 90 days. I know dad and everyone else will keep you busy this summer. Just know I love you both with every fiber in me. When mom gets home she’s gonna be the best woman I can be and a even better mom. I’ll pray for your comfort and happiness everyday I’m not with you.. show the world your my babies and you guys are strong and can get through anything.. because well, you got Baltierra blood and it don’t get stronger than that.”

5. She Split From Her Ex, Billy Elkins, Over Cheating Allegations

Amber was in a long-term relationship with Billy (the two even eloped), but their split was announced last year. According to In Touch Weekly, when a curious follower asked in Amber’s Instagram comments where Billy was in her recent photos and social media posts, she replied “I went to treatment and he couldn’t handle being alone so he started banging my cousin and she got pregnant.”