Andrea Arnold: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If Season 2 of HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies feels completely off and jilted in its storytelling, you are not alone, and there’s a reason. After HBO hired Oscar-winning English filmmaker Andrea Arnold to directed and executive produce all of the hit series’ second season, as reported by Indie Wire, her free reign was suddenly pulled from her grasp, and full creative control was given to Season 1 director, Jean-Marc Vallée.

So, after Arnold, 58, had wrapped filming on Season 2 of Big Little Lies, show-runner David E. Kelley put post-production in the hands of Vallée in order to make it feel and look like the series’ first season, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and won eight when it was still considered a Limited Series in 2017. However, by splicing up the work already completed by the American Honey director, and with no creative communication between Arnold and Vallée, this explains why it feels like killer women-led dramatic series is both roughly cut and floundering in Season 2.

Even though Arnold didn’t direct her first movie until the age 45, the writer and director quickly became a regular nominee at major film festivals around the world, and in 2012, was named as one of Britain’s top 50 female power players on International Women’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know about Andrea Arnold…

1. HBO Originally Credited Arnold For the Creation of ‘BLL’ Season 2

While Vallée couldn’t helm the second season of hit show starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep, because he was working on HBO’s Sharp Objects, both he and the network agreed Andrea Arnold was the best person to take out. And neither HBO or Vallée interfered to make any notes on the production as it filmed.

HBO said, “There wouldn’t be a Season 2 of ‘Big Little Lies’ without Andrea Arnold. We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of her work. As with any television project, the executive producers work collaboratively on the series and we think the final product speaks for itself.” While Vallée put out the statement, “We have similar ways of shooting, when you look at it. She shot handheld, available light. She aims for performances, like I [did] in Season 1. She is who she is, but the spirit of the other is there.”

However, Vallée and Arnold’s style of shooting are completely different, which is why fixing her gritty style of shooting with his lyrical flow has delivered a most uneven series of TV. Post-production suddenly shifted from Arnold in London, to Vallée in Montreal, and 17 addition shoot days were added, in which the female filmmaker was forced to sit and watch, per DGA rules, as Vallée took over the female-led cast.

2. Arnold Has Directed Episodes of ‘Transparent,’ and ‘I Love Dick’

Arnold has a fantastic resume when it comes to her work on TV. She’s directed four episodes of Jill Soloway’s Transparent, along with four episodes of I Love Dick, which stars Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn. As a writer, she worked on A Beetle Called Derek and No 73.

As an actress, she’s also appeared on the other side of the camera when working in TV. Arnold just wrapped working on the Gods of Medicine pilot, and starred on No 73 for six year.

3. Arnold Has Won Three Jury Prizes at the Cannes Film Festival

Arnold won an Oscar in 2005 for her short film, Wasp, and her feature film work has garnered her a series of nominations and awards. After writing and directing the film Red Road, which won two BAFTA Awards, she wrote and directed actor Michael Fassbender in Fish Tank, which won the New Lights Competition at AFI Fest in 2009, the Special Jury Prize at the Chicago International Film Fest, and earned her a BAFTA.

Her film, American Honey, solidified Arnold on the map in Hollywood. The 2016 movie starring Shia LeBeouf and Riley Keough, won her Best Director and Best Screenplay at the British Independent Film Awards, was nominated for Outstanding British Film of the Year at the BAFTA Awards, and won her a third Jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

4. Arnold Grew Up in England But Studied Film in America

Arnold was born on April 5, 1961, and was the oldest of four children growing up in Dartford, England. She left home to move to London at age 18, started out as a dancer on shows like Top of the Pops, and eventually went on to study at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California. She graduated in 1991.

She was awarded the coveted OBE Award for her services to film by the Queen’s New Years Honours List in 2011, and in 2012, was named as one of Britain’s top 50 female power players on International Women’s Day.

5. She’s a Mother

In addition to being an incredibly talented triple-threat, writer, director and actress, she has a daughter, Coral Arnold. She gave birth a mere few weeks the Cannes Film Festival when she was there to accept the Jury Award for her movie, Fish Tank. They both reside in London.