Angara Contortion on America’s Got Talent

Angara is a contortionist group described as “absolutely jaw dropping.” Angara contortion is auditioning on America’s Got Talent at 8 p.m. July 9.

The four-woman group is not new to the stage. The group was also on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. They are a part of the ongoing Cirque Du Soleil show Kurios.

The Russian-based group met at circus school. The four women performers are Bayarma Zodboeva, Imin Tsydendambaeva, Serchmaa Byarsaikhan and Ayagma Tsybenova.

The group has received recognition and rewards abroad including a gold metal at the International Circus Festival in 2004 in Italy, a silver metal at the International Circus Festival in Mongolia in 2003 and a bronze medal at the Delphic Games in Russia in 2009.

They also performed in Cirque du Soleil’s Banana Shpeel show and in the Iris show from 2011 to 2013, according to the Angara website.

Britain’s Got Talent faced some controversy in 2017 because Angara contortion consists of professional performers.

A spokesperson for the show told the Daily Mail that being a professional does not disqualify a person or group from auditioning.

