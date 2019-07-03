‘Are You the One’? Season 8 Couples Predictions

The ground-breaking season of “Are You The One” has begun, and Kona, Hawaii, is heating up. This season, and for the first time ever, the couples of AYTO all identify somewhere on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. There are only eight perfect matches this season instead of the usual 11.

Who has coupled up so far? And what are our predictions for them?

Read on.

Jenna and Kai were one of the first pair to couple up. They shared a steamy makeout on the first day after Jenna declared she needed a birthday makeout session. Speaking in the confessional, Kai said that if Jenna is her match, he’ll “understand.” But Kai, as we know well by now, is a bit of a flirt. By the end of the night, he was in the boom boom room with Remy, so we’re not sure how long he and Jenna will be an item.

During the matching ceremony, Kai didn’t match up with either Jenna or Remy, but the group was still able to nail two perfect matches. We’re assuming that Kai hasn’t yet found his perfect match.

Amber and Nour also told the house that they believe they’re one another’s perfect match straight off the bat during last week’s premiere. They seem to be really into each other, considering the fact that they even used the L-word in the first episode. During the matching ceremony, Amber and Nour matched up, and we think they could very likely be one of the two beams that matched perfectly.

What else is going on?

At this point in time, no one apart from Jenna and Kai and Nour and Amber appear to be too serious about anyone, and they’re all still testing the waters. Max and Justin did seem to hit it off, and it’s possible that these two are a perfect match for one another. (However, we can’t rule out Max and Jonathon yet– Jonathon is very into Justin and has been vocal about his attraction.)

Kari chose Kylie during the ceremony, but we’re not sure they’re one another’s perfect match. Basit had a great date with Kylie, and was frustrated that Kari chose Kylie, taking away his chance to call on her at the matching ceremony.

Who were the other couples? Paige chose Aasha, and Remy and Brandon went off together. We don’t think either of these two couples are a perfect match, but only time will tell.

Be sure to tune into Are You the One tonight on MTV at 9pm ET/PT.