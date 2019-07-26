ASAP Rocky’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ASAP Rocky Net Worth: Up to $14.5 Million

Although he was born into poverty, the rapper A$AP Rocky has made millions of dollars through his musical career, his fashion sense, and producing.

A$AP Rocky has been charged with a crime in Sweden, and he could face a possible punishment of two years incarceration. That might slow down his earning potential, but he’s already brought home a fortune. He’s also got President Donald Trump and a slew of celebrities on his side.

Celebrity Net Worth puts A$AP Rocky’s wealth at about $6 million. A $3 million record deal helped fill his bank account.

However, Forbes puts his fortune much higher, estimating that he’s worth $14.5 million.

1. A$AP Rocky Makes Money From a Record Deal, Touring, a Clothing Line & More

A$AP Rocky’s music started getting attention in 2011. He developed a following when singles “Peso” and “Purple Swag” broke out.

As a result of that, he was able to ink a record deal worth $3 million dollars with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This led to tours.

An album followed after that and a clothing brand. Using the pseudonym Lord Flacko, he is also a producer. His net worth comes from a compilation of these sources. He told Forbes of his clothing line: “I want to be in the field and be respected as a creator of original ideas. I want them to know it came from me, not from an outside source, not from somebody that hated rap.”

A$AP Rocky has also acted and collaborated with the likes of Rod Stewart.

2. ASAP Rocky Comes From a Hardscrabble Background That Included Homelessness

A$AP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Mayers, and that name choice has its roots in music.

According to Biography, Rocky was “born in Harlem to Barbadian parents,” and was named Rakim Mayers “after his mom’s hip-hop hero, from Eric B & Rakim.”

His mother Renee Black also named her daughter after that singer – her name is Erika B. A$AP Rocky’s sister died in 2016. ASAP Rocky started rapping when he was only 8-years-old. His brother Ricky, 20, was murdered by a rival dealer.

Rocky’s childhood was full of instability.

“Rocky, his mom and two sisters spent time living in shelters,” reported Biography.com. “They moved around frequently: Harlem, the Bronx, Philadelphia and North Carolina.”

Rocky took MTV to one of those shelters. “There was a lot of hard times in this place,” he said to MTV. “But it’s not the end of the world because life is what you make it. [There’s] people out there who got it better but this is a place that helps women get on their feet — with government assistance and before you know it, things are alright.”

3. Rocky Moved With His Mom to New Jersey & Indulges in Expensive Cars

According to The New York Times, Rocky moved with his mom to Elmwood Park, New Jersey. “I needed peace of mind to be creative, I needed peace of mind because I was getting street money and I didn’t want anybody trying to stick my family up,” he told The Times.

A$AP Rocky has spent some of his riches on expensive sports cars. For example, he has purchased Ferraris, a Lamborghini, a BMW, and a Lexus.

“A$ap Rocky… has favored 2 different cars from the Ferrari brand,” the site Hot Cars reports.

4. ASAP Rocky Used to Be a Drug Dealer

A$AP Rocky used to make money in a less reputable manner: Drug dealing.

A$AP Rocky’s father went to jail for drug dealing when he was 12, according to Biography.com. In 2012, ASAP Rocky wrote on Twitter that his dad had died.

The rapper followed suit for a time, also dealing drugs.

He told the Independent that he once sold marijuana and crack in the Bronx.

“Most rappers sold drugs at some point and I hate to be so cliché, but that is the way that my story goes too,” he told the site.

5. A$AP Rocky Inspires Fans With His Fashion Sense

It’s not just music that has earned A$AP Rocky fans; it’s also his fashion sense.

GQ Magazine described him this way: “Hip hop royalty and style maverick, A$AP Rocky has a legion of fans who wait on his every move and today’s drop of Testing, his latest album, is just an indicator of this.”

According to Complex, A$AP Rocky has landed on best dressed lists, appeared in “numerous ad campaigns for everyone from Alexander Wang to Dior Homme,” been linked to top models and “helped brands like Black Scale and Hood By Air gain cult followings, More recently, he has collaborated to release capsule collections with everyone from Guess to J.W. Anderson.”