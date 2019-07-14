Ashley’s Health Issues on 90 Day Fiancé

Ashley Martson, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has had an ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease Lupus for several years. The reality star spent last Christmas in the hospital after she had a flareup, and has since undergone surgery for kidney failure and opened up with fans about her struggle with the disease.

Martson revealed in late November, 2018 on her Instagram page that she suffers from lupus, or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). On Christmas Day, Martson posted a picture to her Instagram stories taken from her hospital bed, captioned #lupussucks. Her ex-husband Jay Smith also posted a photo of himself beside her hospital bed, although Smith’s Instagram account has been set to private in the wake of the deportation rumors.

Lupus is an incurable autoimmune disorder that can lay dormant for several weeks or years before a carrier suffers an flareup. Flares and complications from the disease is often what lands patients in the hospital, including anxiety, depression, pain in the joints and rashes, although Martson did not detail her symptoms the last few times she was hospitalized.

During her Christmas hospital stay, Martson was put on a liquid diet for a few days, according to E! News.

“I want food not broth,” Martson wrote at the time. “Can someone sneak me some wings and cheese fries?” She followed her Christmas post up with “Still here but starting to feel a bit better.”

She also posted how bummed she was to miss Christmas with her children, writing “If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good health. Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst. My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.”

Earlier this year Martson underwent surgery for acute kidney failure and revealed part of her medical records to fans who were questioning if she was really battling the disease. According to People, in a video shared on Instagram, Martson logged into her Pinnacle Health account and filmed her medical history, including past diagnoses of complications with lupus, anemia, seizures and a heart muscle disorder, among others.

“Reality TV is a maze. I wish I could tell you all exactly what’s happening, but the contract is strict. Good thing that medical records can’t be faked,” she captioned the post. “For those of you who want to see, this is my HISTORY so everything will be on it. Lupus isn’t something you can cure #90dayfiance #tlc,” she added.

In January, when Martson went into acute kidney failure and was found unresponsive in her home and rushed to the hospital, Martson released a statement to fans about her upcoming surgery and ongoing battle with Lupus.

“I was found unresponsive this morning at my home,” she shared at the time. “The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Marton’s health issues will be documented on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Tune in at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode.

