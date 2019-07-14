Did Ashley Martson & Jay Smith of ’90 Day Fiance’ Get Back Together? No.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are one of the couples who got married on 90 Day Fiance but, this season, the couple split up and Martson filed for divorce. Over the course of their relationship and after getting married, Martson faced issues of infidelity on the part of Smith. This ultimately led to Martson kicking him out of her home and breaking up with him.

Unfortunately for Martson, she also deals with ups and downs in her health, as she deals with having Lupus. In fact, not long after she filed for divorce from Smith, she ended up in the hospital. Martson had a flare-up, which TMZ reported was for kidney failure. She was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive but ultimately recovered. During her health crisis, Smith reportedly supported her and she ended up canceling the divorce. But, the did not get back together for long …

Prior to an episode of 90 Day Fiance about Martson’s rekindling things with Smith amid her Lupus battle, she posted the following message on her Instagram story, “Disclaimer for tomorrow’s episode – I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 8 days straight. It clearly affected the frontal lobe of my brain. The part of the brain that you think and make choices with … that’s all! Have a great rest of your weekend!”

Martson ended up filing for divorce from Smith for a second time and Smith currently is facing possible deportation. Just before the second divorce filing, Martson posted this message on social media: “It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!” This message was later deleted. Martson has cited “adultery” as the reason for divorce from Smith.

Smith and Martson have a court date set for August 7, 2019, according to Martson, and she has said, “He will be deported on August 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning] … The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.” Martson also said that Smith offered her money to call off their divorce.

Currently, Smith is detained by ICE at the York County Jail in Pennsylvania, as reported by Radar Online. According to In Touch, Smith had turned himself in to authorities after violating a protection order against him that Martson had filed. After his arrest, Martson told Celebuzz, “This is a very sad situation overall … I’m not popping champagne bottles celebrating today. It’s hard to sit here and think about how he’s sitting in a jail cell right now, but I also have to remember everything he put me through the past year.”

As for what Martson is up to today, according to Us Weekly, she has a new boyfriend. Martson revealed, “I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. [I] have found someone … I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”