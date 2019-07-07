Ashley Martson Net Worth on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Martson, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, has a net worth of approximately $600,000, according to The Richest. The reality star acquired her net worth through a combination of reality TV, modeling and promotional advertising for different products on her Instagram page.

The reality star recently filed for divorce from ex-husband Jay Smith, who she allegedly caught cheating on her for a second time. She appears to be focusing on herself, her career and her children since the split.

Here’s what you need to know about Martson’s net worth, jobs and income:

1. Martson Modeled & Tended Bar in the Past & Considers Herself a ‘World Traveler’ as Well as a Reality Star

According to the Richest, Martson models alongside her reality TV gigs. Distractify reports that Martson has also tended bar in the past, and her Instagram bio once stated that she is a “world traveler” as well as a reality star.

“Behind every Strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself getting ready for an interview, followed by the hashtags #bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen and #womansupportingwomen.

2. She Promotes Several Products on Her Instagram Page, Including Fitness Products, Teeth Whiteners & Jewelry

Martson sponsors several products on her Instagram page, including products like FabFitFun boxes, Tanceuticals self tanner, and Boom Bod weight loss drinks, among many other products.

Martson, along with several other 90 Day Fiancé stars usually add a code to their promotional posts to help fans get discounts on the sponsored products.

3. She Was Forced to Reactive Her Instagram Account Due to Her Sponsored Product Contracts

Martson recently deactivated her account amid a feud with ex-husband Jay Smith, but was forced to reactive it shortly after due to contract obligations with the products and companies she sponsors.

Last month, Martson took to her Instagram stories to explain why she was back on Instagram after attempting to take a break from social media drama. “IG is back up and not because I want it to be. When you sign contracts to promote products them delete your IG, they don’t take it too kindly. So here were are,” she wrote in a post, with the words “social media is poison” written at the bottom of the post.

4.90 Day Fiancé Stars Make Approximately $15,000 Per Season & an Extra $2,500 to Appear on the Tell-All Special

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make a significantly lower amount of money than many other reality stars, with most of them making as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the tell-all, according to Cheat Sheet.

Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiance season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode.

5. Martson Had Two Children Before She Met Smith

According to Distractify, Matson had two children before she met her Jamaican husband. However, neither of her children appears on 90 Day Fiance and she doesn’t want them filmed in any way. She also doesn’t post many pictures of them on social media, besides the occasional back-of-the-head shot.

Before things went sour with Smith (which you can read more about later in this article), Martson claimed he was a good step-father, and “extremely mature” when it came to her kids.

