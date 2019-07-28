Why Was Azan Denied his American Visa on 90 Day Fiancé?

Azan Tefou, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has been having trouble getting approved for an American visa since he and fiance Nicole Nafziger first got together. Last year, Nafziger and Tefou‘s plans took a major turn after his K-1 visa was denied while filming Before the 90 Days. Fans got the chance to see how everything played out this season on Happily Ever After, but his chances of coming to the U.S. are still looking slim.

Tefou recently opened up to Nafziger about the visa interview, explaining that the immigration agent kept asking him about his ex-girlfriend, which he believes played a big part in why they didn’t approve his visa.

“You know that I did everything right with the papers and stuff,” Tefou told Nafziger. “That guy kept like asking me a lot of about my last relationship.”

He explained more about his ex during a confessional, telling the cameras “I used to date this girl from Belarus and I went there before I knew Nicole. I think that the guy from [the] Embassy like, he keep asking about my trip to Belarus because he didn’t believe the relationship between me and Nicole. He thought if I’m just like, trying to leave Morocco and go to Belarus and do the same thing like — just to leave Morocco and go to America.”

90 Day Fiancé YouTuber Keith Books broke the news about the visa denial last December in a now-deleted YouTube video. “Azan’s visa. Well, I’m just going to come out and tell you right now. It was denied,” he explained, according to In Touch Weekly. “He had his interview Nov. 21, and like I said in yesterday’s video, he had to bring further documentation before they would approve or deny it. Now, normally they just want to make sure that everything is in the paperwork so they can prove that they did an investigation. He had to bring documentation in before they could say yes or no.”

However, according In Touch Weekly reports that he was denied his visa because he overstayed a vacation visa in a different country, which automatically barred him any future K visas. “At the tell-all, they actually interrogated, more or less, Azan in regards of [what was going on] and they had some very good questions,” the insider revealed to In Touch. “They found out that he actually did in fact overstay a visa in a previous country, which will automatically deny him for any K visas.”

Because Tefou was denied his K-1 visa to come to America several times, the couple was making plans for Nafziger and her young daughter May to move to Morocco until he could reapply. The couple recently began planning their wedding and appear to be working hard to get Tefou approved to come to the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Tune in tonight to catch up on Tefou and Nafziger’s story during the second part of the Tell All special.

